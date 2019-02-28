Cadence Design : Tensilica Product Development Process and Software Products Certified for ISO 26262 ASIL D Compliance for Automotive Applications

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that
products in the Cadence® Tensilica® functional
safety portfolio and its design processes achieved certification of ISO
26262 compliance up to ASIL D for the development of automotive
applications. The Tensilica products and processors offer the broadest
range of ISO 26262-compliant processors and DSPs and continue to expand
across vision, AI, radar, lidar, sensor fusion, wireless/wired
communication, audio/voice processing and highly optimized controller
applications. Tensilica processors enable design engineers to develop
automotive subsystems with the processing capability needed for ADAS
applications and autonomous vehicles, while staying within strict power,
cost and schedule constraints. Tensilica DSPs and task-optimized
processors are very effective for processing the raw data from sensors
to extract features, analyzing the results and taking critical actions
in real time at lower power and cost points than general-purpose
processors.
The Tensilica Functional Safety products comply with ISO 26262 1st
Edition and 26262:2018 2nd Edition standards. Cadence works
with safety industry leaders such as SGS-TÜV Saar and TÜV SÜD to ensure
and certify compliance up to ISO 26262 ASIL D. TÜV SÜD has certified
ASIL D compliance for Tensilica development tool software and libraries,
and SGS-TÜV Saar has certified ASIL D compliance for the Tensilica IP
design process.
System designers can optimize an ISO 26262-compliant processor/DSP for
tasks spanning AI, vision, radar, audio and specialized control,
including adding their own processor architectural ideas, and
programmers can develop optimized ISO 26262-compliant software using the
matching optimized C/C++ development tool suite and runtime libraries to
create highly efficient ASIL D systems. Customer-defined processor
enhancements such as new instructions, custom SIMD datapath or VLIW
parallel execution slot can be implemented with Tensilica Instruction
Extension (TIE) language, and yet are still within the scope of ISO
26262 compliance. Lower power consumption and higher performance are
achieved for optimal target application efficiency and with less effort
for compliance.
“There is a growing need for DSPs and controllers in automotive
applications. New technologies are transforming the way data from the
many sensors in today’s cars are used in safety-critical systems,”
confirms Günter Greil, Business Line Manager Generic Safety Systems at
TÜV SÜD. “The Cadence Tensilica software compiler toolchain and runtime
library have been certified by TÜV SÜD for use up to ASIL D for
functional safety.”
“Processors are essential elements in automotive safety applications and
must be developed to meet to the most stringent requirements,” said
SGS-TÜV Saar expert Wolfgang Ruf, Product Manager Semiconductor.
“Following a rigorous evaluation, the Cadence Tensilica hardware design
process has been certified by SGS-TÜV Saar as compliant with ISO 26262
ASIL D, allowing Tensilica Functional Safety processors to be used as
design elements in ASIL D systems.”
“Tensilica processors and software are designed for ISO 26262 ASIL D,”
said Lazaar Louis, Senior Director, product management and marketing for
Tensilica IP at Cadence. “Customers use our processors and DSPs in their
safety-critical ECUs and autonomous driving platforms. The wave of
innovation fueled by AI in vision, radar and lidar is transforming the
autonomous driving experience. The functional safety-certified Cadence
Tensilica DSPs and processors are highly optimized to process a wide
range of sensor data, perceive the automobile’s surroundings, and make
decisions for ADAS and autonomous driving experiences.”
For more information about Cadence design enablement for automotive,
visit www.cadence.com/go/tensilicafusa.
