Cadence Design : Verification Suite Enabled on Arm-Based HPC Datacenters

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that the
Cadence® Verification Suite is now enabled for Arm®-based
high-performance computing (HPC) server environments. Through an
industry ecosystem collaboration, software tools in the Cadence
Verification Suite, including Xcelium™ Parallel Logic
Simulation, run on the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Apollo 70
System, which is built using the Marvell® ThunderX2®
processor based on the Armv8-A architecture. The collaboration provides
customers with a compute option that HPE indicates can be up to 19
percent more cost effective than other HPE industry-standard servers,
enabling a new level of flexibility to make tradeoff decisions
pertaining to internal project priorities, user license allocation,
unlicensed task execution and time to project completion.
As part of the Cadence System Design Enablement strategy, the Cadence
Verification Suite technologies supports execution of verification tasks
on the HPE Apollo 70 System including high-throughput regressions and
scalable multi-core utilization for long-runtime simulations. The
Cadence Verification Suite for Arm-based servers now includes the
Xcelium Parallel Logic Simulation Platform, JasperGold®
Formal Verification Platform, vManager™ Metric-Driven Signoff
Platform, Indago™ Debug Platform and the Verification IP
catalog. These products are licensed using Flexera’s software
monetization platform through a collaboration that enabled it for
Arm-based servers. By deploying Apollo HPE 70 Systems with the Cadence
Verification Suite, customers across various industries such as mobile,
artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, aerospace and defense,
industrial and IoT sensor markets can further optimize semiconductor
verification. For more information on the Cadence Verification Suite for
Arm-based servers, please visit www.cadence.com/go/verificationsuiteeco.
“Chip designers are faced with intense verification pressures such as
shorter product design cycles, increasing complexity, added quality
requirements and continuous cost reduction,” said Paul Cunningham,
corporate vice president and general manager of the System &
Verification Group at Cadence. “These challenges are driving continuous
datacenter innovation, and together with HPE, Marvell and Arm, we are
enabling our customers to choose from an expanded portfolio of
high-capacity datacenters when using our verification solutions.”
To learn more about the ecosystem solution, please see the white paper
titled, “Delivering Superior Verification Capacity for EDA Workloads,”
at www.cadence.com/go/verificationecowp.
Ecosystem Endorsements
“We are using Cadence Xcelium Parallel Logic Simulation on Arm-based
production servers, and the additional support from Cadence Verification
Suite technologies not only reduces development costs but enables the
deployment of additional resources needed for more complete
verification. The deployment of the Cadence EDA tools on the HPE Apollo
70 System is another step forward in the continued adoption of the Arm
architecture across the infrastructure.”
- Drew Henry, senior
vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Business Unit, Arm
“HPE Apollo 70 Systems with the Marvell ThunderX2 Arm-based processor
provide a new multi-core and high job-throughput hardware choice for the
EDA market. We look forward to collaborating with Cadence to offer our
joint EDA customers a leading HPC Arm-based solution, enabling them to
run the Cadence Verification Suite either on-premise or off-premise.”
-
Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager, HPC and AI, Hewlett
Packard Enterprise
“The Marvell ThunderX2 processor is the industry’s most widely adopted
Arm server processor and delivers best-in-class compute performance and
memory bandwidth so critical for EDA workloads like the Cadence
Verification Suite. Our partnership with Cadence and HPE demonstrates
the value of driving an optimized solution with a fully integrated
platform enabling easy end user deployments at scale.”
-
Gopal Hegde, vice president and general manager, Server Processor
Business Unit at Marvell
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create
the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live,
work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used
by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System
Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated
products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud
datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market
segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best
Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
