Media Alert: Cadence to Exhibit Its SI/PI, Advanced IC Packaging and IP Solutions at DesignCon 2019

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced plans to showcase many of its latest solutions at DesignCon 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif., from January 29 to January 31, 2019. Exhibiting in booth 711, Cadence will demonstrate the capabilities of its Sigrity™ signal and power integrity solutions (SI/PI), multi-gigabit SerDes analysis, advanced DDR IP and design/analysis tools, automated IBIS-AMI model creation and advanced IC packaging and cross-platform solutions. To learn more about the Cadence activities at DesignCon and register for the conference, visit www.cadence.com/go/designcon2019.

WHAT: Cadence experts are scheduled to discuss new developments in these technologies and how they can help solve today’s SI challenges during the following tutorials, panels and sessions:

Tutorial: Advanced IBIS-AMI Techniques for 32GT/s and Beyond, Tuesday, January 29 at 9:00 a.m., presented by Cadence and IBM

Tuesday, January 29 at 9:00 a.m., presented by Cadence and IBM Tutorial: Lowering the Barrier to Entry for Electronic/Photonic ICs, Tuesday, January 29 at 9:00 a.m., presented by Cadence, Lumerical and TowerJazz

Tuesday, January 29 at 9:00 a.m., presented by Cadence, Lumerical and TowerJazz Panel: Photonics Coming of Age: The Emergence of PDKs, Tuesday, January 29 at 4:45 p.m., presented by Cadence, Lumerical, Mentor, TowerJazz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and SMART Photonics

Tuesday, January 29 at 4:45 p.m., presented by Cadence, Lumerical, Mentor, TowerJazz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and SMART Photonics Panel: Which Model When? Succeeding with IBIS-AMI, Thursday, January 31 at 3:45 p.m., presented by Cadence, SiGuys, Signal Integrity Software, Inc., Intel and Micron Technology

Thursday, January 31 at 3:45 p.m., presented by Cadence, SiGuys, Signal Integrity Software, Inc., Intel and Micron Technology Panel: Real-World Cloud and Machine Learning/AI Deployment for Hardware Design, Wednesday, January 30 at 3:45 p.m., presented by Cadence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ansys, Intel and Synopsys

Wednesday, January 30 at 3:45 p.m., presented by Cadence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ansys, Intel and Synopsys Session: Mode Conversion and Its Impact on 112Gbps PAM4 Systems, Wednesday, January 30 at 8:00 a.m., presented by Cadence and Xilinx

Wednesday, January 30 at 8:00 a.m., presented by Cadence and Xilinx Session: Design Space Exploration with Polynomial Chaos Surrogate Models for Analyzing Large System Designs , Wednesday, January 30 at 9:00 a.m., presented by Cadence and Georgia Institute of Technology

, Wednesday, January 30 at 9:00 a.m., presented by Cadence and Georgia Institute of Technology Session: Effect of Power Plane Inductance on Power Delivery Networks, Wednesday, January 30 at 9:00 a.m., presented by Cadence, Oracle and Samtec

Wednesday, January 30 at 9:00 a.m., presented by Cadence, Oracle and Samtec Session: Modeling and Simulation Challenges for 16Gbps GDDR6 Interfaces , Thursday, January 31 at 8:05 a.m., presented by Cadence

, Thursday, January 31 at 8:05 a.m., presented by Cadence Session: A Case Study on Analyzing LPDDR4X Interfaces Using Circuit and Channel Simulation, Thursday, January 31 at 9:05 a.m., presented by Texas Instruments

Thursday, January 31 at 9:05 a.m., presented by Texas Instruments Session: Exposing Adaptive Equalization Functionality in 32Gbps SerDes Receivers, Thursday, January 31 at 10:05 a.m., presented by IBM

Thursday, January 31 at 10:05 a.m., presented by IBM Session: A Case Study on Streamlining the DC Analysis Workflow, Thursday, January 31 at 11:05 a.m., presented by Google

Thursday, January 31 at 11:05 a.m., presented by Google Session: Modeling and Simulating 112G SerDes, Thursday, January 31 at 2:00 p.m., presented by Cadence

Thursday, January 31 at 2:00 p.m., presented by Cadence Session: Advanced Package Design Signoff Reference Flow , Thursday, January 31 at 2:50 p.m., presented by Samsung Foundry

, Thursday, January 31 at 2:50 p.m., presented by Samsung Foundry Session: System Planning and Management for 3D Designs, Thursday, January 31 at 3:45 p.m., presented by Cadence

The following demonstrations are also scheduled for the show:

Thermal-aware PI design and analysis including multi-level tree-topology set-up from PCB schematics

Power-aware SI analysis of next-generation GDDR and LPDDR interfaces using IBIS-AMI models

Streamlining multi-gigabit SI and 3D interconnect extraction across PCB-connector interfaces for TX-to-RX interface compliance

Advanced packaging and cross-platform solutions for next-generation 2.5D and 3D-IC design

112G long-reach SerDes for next-generation datacenter applications

Additionally, Cadence and Lumerical plan to deliver a brief update, “Shedding Light on Photonic Design,” highlighting enhancements to the electronic-photonic design automation (EPDA) flow at the Cadence booth on Wednesday, January 30, at 1:00 p.m.

WHEN: DesignCon is scheduled for January 29 – 31, 2019.

WHERE: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, Calif. Cadence is in booth 711.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence® software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005239/en/