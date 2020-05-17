Log in
Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board

05/17/2020 | 08:18pm EDT
Alibaba Group co-founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma attends Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival in Shanghai

SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday that Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board, in the latest departure by a high-profile ally of CEO Masayoshi Son.

SoftBank said it will propose three new appointments to the board, including group CFO Yoshimoto Goto, at its annual general meeting on June 25.

The departure of Ma, who retired as Alibaba's executive chairman in September, comes as he pulls back from formal business roles to focus on philanthropy.

SoftBank will also propose the election of Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of chip design software firm Cadence Design Systems, and Yuko Kawamoto, professor at Waseda Business School, to the board.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.18% 203.68 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. 0.27% 82.07 Delayed Quote.18.32%
HUAYI BROTHERS MEDIA CORPORATION -2.61% 4.1 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
KAWAMOTO CORPORATION -4.22% 1249 End-of-day quote.-5.52%
SAM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.00% 9300 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.56% 1422 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.97% 4574 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 550 M
EBIT 2020 822 M
Net income 2020 462 M
Finance 2020 739 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 50,1x
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
EV / Sales2020 8,75x
EV / Sales2021 7,89x
Capitalization 23 048 M
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 82,64 $
Last Close Price 82,07 $
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lip Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John B. Shoven Chairman
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.18.32%23 048
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.14%1 388 983
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.156.95%49 294
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC54.98%46 037
SEA LIMITED54.05%28 878
SPLUNK INC.4.29%24 809
