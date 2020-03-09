Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cadence Design Systems, Inc.    CDNS

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadence Design : Collaborates with STMicroelectronics on Networking, Cloud and Data Center Electronics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:46am EDT

STMicroelectronics tapes out 56G-VSR SerDes and selects Cadence as preferred IP partner for new 112G long-reach SerDes development

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced it has been working together with STMicroelectronics to successfully tape out a 56G very short-reach (VSR) SerDes in 7nm for a system on chip (SoC) targeted at the networking, cloud and data center markets. Cadence provided the critical IP architecture, certain IP sub-blocks and relevant design support, leveraging its investments in 56G and 112G PAM4 SerDes technology while ST developed the complete SerDes core, making use of its extensive know-how in this field.

“Cadence’s strong 112G SerDes fully hits the requirements relevant to ASICs for networking and communication,” said Flavio Benetti, general manager of the ASIC division at STMicroelectronics. “By combining Cadence’s silicon-proven IP building blocks with our deep knowledge of SerDes analog and mixed-signal design techniques, we were able to beat our customer’s challenging power targets. We value our ongoing collaboration and have selected Cadence as our preferred supplier for 112G long-reach SerDes IP.”

“Our successful collaboration with STMicroelectronics exemplifies how Cadence is delivering SoC design excellence through our Intelligent System Design strategy,” said Babu Mandava, senior vice president and general manager of the IP group at Cadence. “Our silicon-proven PAM4 SerDes IP portfolio optimized for power, performance and area efficiency, used in conjunction with the Cadence Innovus Implementation System, enabled ST to achieve performance excellence and time-to-market advantage for their innovative designs.”

The broad Cadence® design IP portfolio including the 112G Multi-Rate PAM4 SerDes, and the best-in-class digital and signoff technology including the Innovus Implementation System, both support Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling customers to achieve SoC design excellence. For more information on Cadence’s broad SerDes IP portfolio, visit www.cadence.com/go/56gserdesip.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and health. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, IN
10:46aCADENCE DESIGN : Collaborates with STMicroelectronics on Networking, Cloud and D..
BU
03/05CADENCE DESIGN : Dover Microsystems and Cadence Partner to Deliver Secure Proces..
BU
03/03CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Fina..
AQ
02/27CADENCE DESIGN : Announces Industry's First Verification IP for PHY Covering Mul..
AQ
02/26CADENCE DESIGN : Announces Industry's First Verification IP for PHY Covering Mul..
BU
02/24CADENCE DESIGN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/19CADENCE DESIGN : John Wall to Present at Berenberg Conference in New York
BU
02/19CADENCE DESIGN : Lip-Bu Tan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference in San Franc..
BU
02/19CADENCE DESIGN : makes the list for the sixth consecutive year and ranks #82 in ..
AQ
02/18CADENCE DESIGN : Named by Fortune and Great Place to Work as One of the 2020 For..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 564 M
EBIT 2020 833 M
Net income 2020 450 M
Finance 2020 926 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,71x
EV / Sales2021 6,00x
Capitalization 18 135 M
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 83,79  $
Last Close Price 64,73  $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lip Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John B. Shoven Chairman
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-6.68%18 135
MICROSOFT CORPORATION2.45%1 228 909
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC19.96%35 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.68.02%31 598
SEA LIMITED25.19%23 324
SPLUNK INC.-7.23%21 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group