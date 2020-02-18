Cadence Design : Named by Fortune and Great Place to Work as One of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Cadence makes the list for the sixth consecutive year and ranks #82 in 2020

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that Fortune and global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® have named Cadence #82 on the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. This is Cadence’s sixth consecutive year on the list. The inclusion of Cadence on this list reflects the company’s dynamic culture where employees are passionate about executing on the Intelligent System Design™ growth strategy, creating innovative technology and driving customer success.

For more information on the Cadence 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For recognition, please visit https://fortune.com/best-companies/2020/cadence/

“Since joining Cadence in 2009, it’s been amazing to see our worldwide team adopt a high-performance mentality,” said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Cadence. “Every day, our employees show a passion for customer success and strive to solve some of the world’s toughest technological challenges through Intelligent System Design. Being recognized for six years in a row as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For amplifies our ongoing commitment to excellence. As a collaborative team, we’ve achieved great successes. I’m continuously inspired by how our employees find new ways to delight customers with the emergence of transformative technology trends, like autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and 5G.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Cadence was also ranked as a Best Workplace in the Bay Area and as a Best Workplace in Texas by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

Cadence has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in a number of regions around the world including Canada, Brazil, Europe (overall), Asia (overall), France, Germany, Greater China, India, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Poland and the United Kingdom. Additionally, Cadence was recognized in 2019 as one of PEOPLE Magazine’s Companies That Care.

“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work for All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence® software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to intelligent systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud, data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

