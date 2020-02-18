Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cadence Design Systems, Inc.    CDNS

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cadence Design : Named by Fortune and Great Place to Work as One of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:16pm EST

Cadence makes the list for the sixth consecutive year and ranks #82 in 2020

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that Fortune and global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® have named Cadence #82 on the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. This is Cadence’s sixth consecutive year on the list. The inclusion of Cadence on this list reflects the company’s dynamic culture where employees are passionate about executing on the Intelligent System Design growth strategy, creating innovative technology and driving customer success.

For more information on the Cadence 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For recognition, please visit https://fortune.com/best-companies/2020/cadence/

“Since joining Cadence in 2009, it’s been amazing to see our worldwide team adopt a high-performance mentality,” said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Cadence. “Every day, our employees show a passion for customer success and strive to solve some of the world’s toughest technological challenges through Intelligent System Design. Being recognized for six years in a row as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For amplifies our ongoing commitment to excellence. As a collaborative team, we’ve achieved great successes. I’m continuously inspired by how our employees find new ways to delight customers with the emergence of transformative technology trends, like autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and 5G.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Cadence was also ranked as a Best Workplace in the Bay Area and as a Best Workplace in Texas by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

Cadence has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in a number of regions around the world including Canada, Brazil, Europe (overall), Asia (overall), France, Germany, Greater China, India, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Poland and the United Kingdom. Additionally, Cadence was recognized in 2019 as one of PEOPLE Magazine’s Companies That Care.

“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work for All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence® software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to intelligent systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud, data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, IN
12:16pCADENCE DESIGN : Named by Fortune and Great Place to Work as One of the 2020 For..
BU
02/13CADENCE DESIGN : Furthers Expansion in 5G RF Communications with Acquisition of ..
BU
02/12CADENCE DESIGN : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
02/12CADENCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/12CADENCE DESIGN : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/12CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Annual results
CO
02/12CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Report
CO
02/11CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in..
AQ
02/05CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 565 M
EBIT 2020 836 M
Net income 2020 447 M
Finance 2020 859 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 49,2x
P/E ratio 2021 42,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,28x
EV / Sales2021 7,43x
Capitalization 22 100 M
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 82,23  $
Last Close Price 78,76  $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lip Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John B. Shoven Chairman
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.13.55%22 100
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.53%1 409 781
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC28.32%37 899
SPLUNK INC.15.19%26 908
SYNOPSYS17.35%24 590
SEA LIMITED20.56%22 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group