Cadence Design : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Click here for the Q4 2019 Financial Schedules.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - February 12, 2020 - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019.

Cadence reported 2019 revenue of $2.336 billion, compared to revenue of $2.138 billion for 2018. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 21 percent and recognized net income of $989 million, or $3.53 per share on a diluted basis, in 2019, compared to operating margin of 19 percent and net income of $346 million, or $1.23 per share on a diluted basis for 2018. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $600 million, compared to revenue of $570 million for the same period in 2018. Cadence achieved operating margin of 18 percent and recognized net income of $660 million, or $2.36 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to operating margin of 20 percent and net income of $98 million, or $0.35 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2018. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 and fiscal 2019 included a one-time non-cash tax benefit of $576 million related to intercompany transfers of certain intellectual property rights to Cadence's Irish subsidiary.

Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for 2019 was 32 percent and net income was $618 million, or $2.20 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 30 percent and net income of $526 million, or $1.87 per share on a diluted basis, for 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, operating margin was 31 percent and net income was $152 million, or $0.54 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 31 percent and net income of $147 million, or $0.52 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2018.

'Generational trends such as 5G, AI and hyperscale computing are driving strong design activity and our Intelligent System Design strategy has us very well positioned to maximize the resulting opportunities,' said Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer. 'We introduced seven significant new products, including two in the System Analysis space, and coupled with strong execution, drove 9% revenue growth and 32% non-GAAP operating margin in 2019, and I look forward to driving further customer and shareholder success this year.'

'We are pleased with our performance in Q4 and for the full year,' said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. 'Thanks to the efforts of the entire Cadence team, we achieved broad based strength across all of our businesses and look forward to building upon our success in 2020.'

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, the company expects total revenue in the range of $610 million to $620 million. First quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 19 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.34. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin is expected to be approximately 30 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.53 to $0.55.

For 2020, the company expects total revenue in the range of $2.545 billion to $2.585 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 21 percent to 22 percent and net income per diluted share for 2020 is expected to be in the range of $1.46 to $1.56. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for 2020 is expected to be in the range of 32 percent to 33 percent and net income per diluted share for 2020 is expected to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.50.

A schedule showing a reconciliation of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income and diluted net income per share is included in this release.

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results audio webcast today, February 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting February 12, 2020 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending March 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence's software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company's Intelligent System Design™ strategy helps customers develop differentiated products-from chips to boards to intelligent systems-in mobile, consumer, cloud, data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The statements contained above, as well as the information in the Business Outlook section, are or include forward-looking statements based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence's control, including, among others: (i) Cadence's ability to compete successfully in the electronic design automation product and the commercial electronic design and methodology services industries; (ii) the success of Cadence's efforts to improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold and the timing of significant orders for and delivery of Cadence's products and services; (iv) change in customer demands that could result in delays in purchases or deliveries of Cadence's products and services, including those resulting from consolidation among Cadence's customers, restructurings and other efforts to improve operational efficiency of Cadence's customers, economic conditions, government regulations or trade restrictions; (v) economic and industry conditions and trade restrictions in regions in which Cadence does business; (vi) fluctuations in rates of exchange between the U.S. dollar and the currencies of other countries in which Cadence does business; (vii) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates and Cadence's ability to access capital and debt markets; (viii) the acquisition of other companies or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate these companies or technologies Cadence acquires, including the potential inability to retain customers, key employees or vendors; (ix) the effects of Cadence's efforts to improve operational efficiency in its business, including strategic, customer and supplier relationships, and its ability to retain key employees; (x) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, reserves or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation or other matters; and (xi) the effects of any litigation or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence's repurchase of its common stock under the authorizations will be subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence's business, please refer to Cadence's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include Cadence's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including Cadence's future filings.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP financial results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence's financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence's performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence's non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring, executive severance and other significant items not directly related to Cadence's core business operations, including a one-time non-cash tax benefit related to intercompany transfers of certain intellectual property rights, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence's core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below: