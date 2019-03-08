Log in
News

Cadence Design : Alan Lindstrom to Present at Berenberg Conference in New York City

03/08/2019 | 07:15pm EST

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS):

WHO:
Alan Lindstrom, senior group director, investor relations, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS).

WHAT:
Mr. Lindstrom will participate in a fireside chat in addition to hosting individual meetings with investors at the Berenberg Design Software Conference USA on March 14, 2019 at The St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

WHEN:
Mr. Lindstrom's talk will be available live by webcast at 2:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, March 29, 2019.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Disclaimer

Cadence Design Systems Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 00:14:09 UTC
