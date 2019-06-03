Cadence Design : Expands Customer-Managed Cloud Options with New Cloud Passport Partner Program

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced the launch
of its new Cadence® Cloud Passport Partner Program to give
customers a proven and easier path to the cloud when their internal IT
teams desire assistance. Cadence has engaged with program members to
ensure they are knowledgeable and proficient at deploying Cadence tools
in cloud-based electronic design environments. Customers managing their
own cloud environments using the Cadence Cloud Passport model now have
the option to get support from Cadence-authorized cloud enablement
providers to accelerate cloud adoption for chip design projects.
Inaugural members include commercial partners Rescale, Scala Computing
Inc. and Nimbis Services, Inc., as well as academic partners CMC
Microsystems and EUROPRACTICE.
Customers using the Cadence Cloud Passport model often have significant
investments in on-premises IT and CAD infrastructure and also need to
deploy and customize their own cloud-based design environments. Moving
to the cloud often requires new knowledge and capabilities that not
every company possesses, which leads to delays and unplanned spending.
Recognizing this gap, Cadence has recruited and qualified cloud
enablement companies with experience and capabilities to make the move
to a customized cloud environment much easier. Commercial customers
benefit from a broad range of solutions and support options, while
academic users gain a new method for deploying and maintaining their
design environments. For more information on the Cloud Passport Partner
Program and its members, please visit www.cadence.com/go/passportpartnerpr.
The Cloud Passport Partner Program offers customers the following
benefits:
-
Faster cloud deployments: Partners provide accelerated
provisioning of customized cloud environments from months to weeks
depending on scope of the engagement.
-
Support for complex design environments: Customers can
confidently utilize the cloud for design projects no matter the
complexity of their flow or environment with the help of a
Cadence-approved partner.
-
Access to specialized solutions for collaboration: Partners
provide tailored offerings to address specialized requirements, such
as International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), multi-cloud
access and academic and research use cases, which improve
collaboration and accelerate design innovation.
In addition to commercial organizations realizing the potential of the
cloud in electronics, the Cadence Academic Network, which promotes the
use of Cadence technology by universities and research institutions
around the globe, is collaborating with CMC Microsystems and
EUROPRACTICE to further cloud adoption in academia. The Cloud Passport
Partner Program gives institutions another way to deploy Cadence tools,
effectively expanding tool usage among the next generation of engineers
and researchers.
“Our approach is to remove barriers to cloud adoption, enabling
companies and organizations of all sizes and types to perform electronic
design tasks faster and easier than ever before,” said Craig Johnson,
vice president of Cloud Business Development at Cadence. “Cadence
continues to lead the electronic design industry’s move to the cloud
with the launch of the new Cloud Passport Partner Program, which offers
customers new deployment options and added support through our strong
partner ecosystem. Customers can design with confidence knowing that our
partners have been qualified to set up, manage and support Cadence tools
in cloud environments.”
The Cloud Passport Partner Program supports customers using the Cadence
Cloud Passport model, which enables easy access to cloud-ready Cadence
tools and a cloud-based license server. The Cloud Passport model is part
of the broader Cadence Cloud portfolio, which also includes the
CloudBurst™ Platform for hybrid cloud environments, the
Cadence-managed Cloud-Hosted Design Solution and the Palladium®
Cloud solution for emulation. The portfolio offerings support the
broader Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy, which enables
systems and semiconductor companies to create complete, differentiated
end products more efficiently.
Partner Quotes
“Through our work with Cadence, we’ve delivered a cloud-based
microelectronics ecosystem to facilitate collaboration across groups
associated with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. Joining the
Cadence Cloud Passport Partner Program makes it much easier for us to
extend the benefits of our government-approved deployments more broadly
via the cloud.”
- Robert Graybill, president and CEO, Nimbis Services, Inc.
“Rescale is committed to extending the benefits of the cloud to
engineering applications so customers can optimize electronic design
workloads and deliver innovation to market faster. By becoming an
inaugural member of the Cadence Cloud Passport Partner Program, Rescale
and Cadence will provision and accelerate new cloud environments for the
electronics industry.”
- Joris Poort, founder and CEO, Rescale
“Scala Computing’s cloud enablement expertise, combined with Cadence
tools, has created an innovative collaboration platform available for
electronics design manufacturers to work in sync with their joint
development partners worldwide to shorten design cycle times and improve
data integrity. As Scala Computing is now a member of the Cadence Cloud
Passport Partner Program, our collaboration with Cadence provides us
with a solid foundation to further enable customers to leverage the
power of the cloud for more efficient electronic design development.”
- Rob Zecha, COO, Scala Computing Inc.
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create
the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live,
work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used
by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s
Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop
differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile,
consumer, cloud data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and
other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's
100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
