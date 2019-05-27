Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cadence Design Systems Inc.    CDNS

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.

(CDNS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cadence Design : Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Optimized for New 7nm Arm Cortex-A77 CPU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 01:06am EDT

Highlights:

  • Cadence delivers 7nm RAK for the development of Arm-based designs for next-generation smartphones, laptops, and other mobile devices
  • RAK provides an RTL-to-GDS flow, enabling designers to get to market faster using Arm IP

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that its full-flow digital and signoff tools support the new high-performance, high-efficiency Arm® Cortex®-A77 CPU for next-generation smartphones, laptops, and other mobile devices. To accelerate the adoption of Arm’s latest processor, Cadence delivered a complete 7nm Rapid Adoption Kit (RAK) that utilizes Arm 7nm POP IP libraries, enabling customers to improve power, performance and area (PPA) and get to market faster.

To learn more about the Cadence full-flow digital and signoff solutions that support

the Cortex-A77 processor, please visit www.cadence.com/go/dsarmraka77.

The 7nm RAK includes comprehensive documentation and tool scripts that detail how customers can leverage their existing Cadence full-flow digital solution using the latest tool features to achieve PPA goals when creating designs with the Cortex-A77 processor. The complete Cadence RTL-to-GDS flow includes the following digital and signoff tools:

  • Innovus Implementation System: Statistical on-chip variation (SOCV) propagation and IR-driven optimization results in improved timing closure and power integrity for advanced 7nm designs
  • Genus Synthesis Solution: Register-transfer level (RTL) physical synthesis supports all the latest 7nm advanced-node requirements, resulting in convergent design closure using the Innovus Implementation System
  • Conformal® Equivalence Checking: Ensures the accuracy of logic changes and engineering change orders (ECOs) during the implementation flow
  • Conformal Low Power: Enables the creation and validation of power intent in context of the design, combining low-power equivalence checking with structural and functional checks to allow full-chip verification of power-efficient designs
  • Tempus Timing Signoff Solution: Offers path-based, signoff-accurate timing analysis, and 7nm physically aware ECO design optimization, providing the quickest path to tapeout
  • Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution: Static and dynamic analysis used during implementation and signoff ensures optimal power distribution design
  • Quantus Extraction Solution: Fulfills all 7nm advanced-node requirements to ensure accurate correlation to final silicon

“The launch of Cortex-A77 delivers a number of enhancements, offering customers the performance and efficiency leadership needed for the latest smartphones, laptops and other mobile devices,” said Ian Smythe, vice president of marketing, Client Line of Business, at Arm. “Our collaboration with Cadence on the delivery of the RAK enables partners to quickly bring optimized solutions to market across emerging applications areas like 5G, augmented reality, and machine learning.”

“We worked closely with Arm to optimize our advanced digital implementation and signoff solutions for the Cortex-A77 processor so customers can create 7nm designs that meet aggressive PPA goals,” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager in the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “Engineers using the RAK can adopt Cadence and Arm technologies with confidence that they can deliver competitive designs to market faster.”

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Arm, Cortex and POP are registered trademarks or trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC
01:06aCADENCE DESIGN : Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Optimized for New 7nm Arm C..
BU
05/23CADENCE DESIGN : Thinci Deploys Full Cadence Verification Suite for AI Designs, ..
BU
05/16CADENCE DESIGN : Palladium and Protium Platforms Enable Innovium to Accelerate F..
BU
05/15CADENCE DESIGN : New Cadence Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP IP Doubles Vision and AI Pe..
BU
05/14CADENCE DESIGN : Announces Broad Next-Generation Memory Standard Support in Sams..
BU
05/14CADENCE DESIGN : Tapes Out 112G Long-Reach SerDes IP on Samsung Foundry's 7LPP P..
BU
05/14CADENCE DESIGN : Custom/AMS Flow Certified for Samsung 28nm FD-SOI Process Techn..
AQ
05/13CADENCE DESIGN : Custom/AMS Flow Certified for Samsung 28nm FD-SOI Process Techn..
BU
05/07CADENCE DESIGN : Delivers Smart JasperGold Formal Verification Platform
BU
05/03CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 323 M
EBIT 2019 720 M
Net income 2019 334 M
Finance 2019 477 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 43,95
P/E ratio 2020 40,71
EV / Sales 2019 7,53x
EV / Sales 2020 6,88x
Capitalization 17 983 M
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 68,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lip Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John B. Shoven Chairman
John Wall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.47.17%17 983
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.29%967 354
RED HAT5.72%33 007
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.56%31 222
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 193
SPLUNK INC13.78%17 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About