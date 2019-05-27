Cadence Design : Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Optimized for New 7nm Arm Cortex-A77 CPU

Highlights:

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that its full-flow digital and signoff tools support the new high-performance, high-efficiency Arm® Cortex®-A77 CPU for next-generation smartphones, laptops, and other mobile devices. To accelerate the adoption of Arm’s latest processor, Cadence delivered a complete 7nm Rapid Adoption Kit (RAK) that utilizes Arm 7nm POP™ IP libraries, enabling customers to improve power, performance and area (PPA) and get to market faster.

The 7nm RAK includes comprehensive documentation and tool scripts that detail how customers can leverage their existing Cadence full-flow digital solution using the latest tool features to achieve PPA goals when creating designs with the Cortex-A77 processor. The complete Cadence RTL-to-GDS flow includes the following digital and signoff tools:

Innovus ™ Implementation System: Statistical on-chip variation (SOCV) propagation and IR-driven optimization results in improved timing closure and power integrity for advanced 7nm designs

Statistical on-chip variation (SOCV) propagation and IR-driven optimization results in improved timing closure and power integrity for advanced 7nm designs Genus ™ Synthesis Solution: Register-transfer level (RTL) physical synthesis supports all the latest 7nm advanced-node requirements, resulting in convergent design closure using the Innovus Implementation System

Register-transfer level (RTL) physical synthesis supports all the latest 7nm advanced-node requirements, resulting in convergent design closure using the Innovus Implementation System Conformal ® Equivalence Checking: Ensures the accuracy of logic changes and engineering change orders (ECOs) during the implementation flow

Ensures the accuracy of logic changes and engineering change orders (ECOs) during the implementation flow Conformal Low Power: Enables the creation and validation of power intent in context of the design, combining low-power equivalence checking with structural and functional checks to allow full-chip verification of power-efficient designs

Enables the creation and validation of power intent in context of the design, combining low-power equivalence checking with structural and functional checks to allow full-chip verification of power-efficient designs Tempus ™ Timing Signoff Solution: Offers path-based, signoff-accurate timing analysis, and 7nm physically aware ECO design optimization, providing the quickest path to tapeout

Offers path-based, signoff-accurate timing analysis, and 7nm physically aware ECO design optimization, providing the quickest path to tapeout Voltus ™ IC Power Integrity Solution: Static and dynamic analysis used during implementation and signoff ensures optimal power distribution design

Static and dynamic analysis used during implementation and signoff ensures optimal power distribution design Quantus™ Extraction Solution: Fulfills all 7nm advanced-node requirements to ensure accurate correlation to final silicon

“The launch of Cortex-A77 delivers a number of enhancements, offering customers the performance and efficiency leadership needed for the latest smartphones, laptops and other mobile devices,” said Ian Smythe, vice president of marketing, Client Line of Business, at Arm. “Our collaboration with Cadence on the delivery of the RAK enables partners to quickly bring optimized solutions to market across emerging applications areas like 5G, augmented reality, and machine learning.”

“We worked closely with Arm to optimize our advanced digital implementation and signoff solutions for the Cortex-A77 processor so customers can create 7nm designs that meet aggressive PPA goals,” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager in the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “Engineers using the RAK can adopt Cadence and Arm technologies with confidence that they can deliver competitive designs to market faster.”

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

