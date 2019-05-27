Cadence Design : Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Optimized for New 7nm Arm Cortex-A77 CPU

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that its
full-flow digital and signoff tools support the new high-performance,
high-efficiency Arm® Cortex®-A77 CPU for
next-generation smartphones, laptops, and other mobile devices. To
accelerate the adoption of Arm’s latest processor, Cadence delivered a
complete 7nm Rapid Adoption Kit (RAK) that utilizes Arm 7nm POP™
IP libraries, enabling customers to improve power, performance and area
(PPA) and get to market faster.
To learn more about the Cadence full-flow digital and signoff solutions
that support
the Cortex-A77 processor, please visit www.cadence.com/go/dsarmraka77.
The 7nm RAK includes comprehensive documentation and tool scripts that
detail how customers can leverage their existing Cadence full-flow
digital solution using the latest tool features to achieve PPA goals
when creating designs with the Cortex-A77 processor. The complete
Cadence RTL-to-GDS flow includes the following digital and signoff tools:
-
Innovus™ Implementation System:
Statistical on-chip variation (SOCV) propagation and IR-driven
optimization results in improved timing closure and power integrity
for advanced 7nm designs
-
Genus™ Synthesis Solution:
Register-transfer level (RTL) physical synthesis supports all the
latest 7nm advanced-node requirements, resulting in convergent design
closure using the Innovus Implementation System
-
Conformal® Equivalence Checking:
Ensures the accuracy of logic changes and engineering change orders
(ECOs) during the implementation flow
-
Conformal Low Power: Enables the creation and validation of
power intent in context of the design, combining low-power equivalence
checking with structural and functional checks to allow full-chip
verification of power-efficient designs
-
Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution:
Offers path-based, signoff-accurate timing analysis, and 7nm
physically aware ECO design optimization, providing the quickest path
to tapeout
-
Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution:
Static and dynamic analysis used during implementation and signoff
ensures optimal power distribution design
-
Quantus™ Extraction Solution: Fulfills
all 7nm advanced-node requirements to ensure accurate correlation to
final silicon
“The launch of Cortex-A77 delivers a number of enhancements, offering
customers the performance and efficiency leadership needed for the
latest smartphones, laptops and other mobile devices,” said Ian Smythe,
vice president of marketing, Client Line of Business, at Arm. “Our
collaboration with Cadence on the delivery of the RAK enables partners
to quickly bring optimized solutions to market across emerging
applications areas like 5G, augmented reality, and machine learning.”
“We worked closely with Arm to optimize our advanced digital
implementation and signoff solutions for the Cortex-A77 processor so
customers can create 7nm designs that meet aggressive PPA goals,” said
Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager in the
Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “Engineers using the RAK can adopt
Cadence and Arm technologies with confidence that they can deliver
competitive designs to market faster.”
