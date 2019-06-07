Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cadence Design Systems Inc.    CDNS

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.

(CDNS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cadence Design : John Wall to Present at Berenberg Conference in London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 11:53pm EDT

WHO:
John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS)

WHAT:
Mr. Wall will participate in a fireside chat in addition to hosting individual meetings with investors at the Berenberg Design Software Conference 2019 on June 12, 2019 at Berenberg Offices London, London.

WHEN:
Mr. Wall's talk will be available online on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, June 28, 2019.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations

Disclaimer

Cadence Design Systems Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2019 03:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC
06/07CADENCE DESIGN : John Wall to Present at Berenberg Conference in London
PU
06/06CADENCE DESIGN : Academic Network Expands with the First Certified Lab in Kazakh..
PU
06/04CADENCE DESIGN : John Wall to Present at Berenberg Conference in London
BU
06/04CADENCE DESIGN : John Wall to Present at Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference in Lond..
BU
06/04CADENCE DESIGN : Socionext Adopts the Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tool..
BU
06/04CADENCE DESIGN : expands Cloud Passport Partner Program
AQ
06/03CADENCE DESIGN : Introduces the Spectre X Simulator, a Massively Parallel Circui..
BU
06/03CADENCE DESIGN : Expands Customer-Managed Cloud Options with New Cloud Passport ..
BU
05/29MEDIA ALERT : Cadence to Showcase Innovations for Systems and Semiconductor Deve..
BU
05/28CADENCE DESIGN : NVIDIA Deploys the New Cadence Protium X1 Platform to Accelerat..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 323 M
EBIT 2019 720 M
Net income 2019 334 M
Finance 2019 477 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,43
P/E ratio 2020 41,16
EV / Sales 2019 7,62x
EV / Sales 2020 6,96x
Capitalization 18 180 M
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 68,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lip Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John B. Shoven Chairman
John Wall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.48.78%17 340
MICROSOFT CORPORATION23.89%918 312
RED HAT5.55%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.09%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
SYNOPSYS43.61%17 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About