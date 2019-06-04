Log in
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.

(CDNS)
Cadence Design : John Wall to Present at Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference in London

06/04/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS):

WHO:

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS).

WHAT:

Mr. Wall will participate in a fireside chat in addition to hosting individual meetings with investors at the Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference on June 13, 2019 at the May Fair Hotel in London.

WHEN:

Mr. Wall’s talk will be available live by webcast at 11:45 a.m. GMT on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, June 28, 2019.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence® software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


