Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cadence Design Systems Inc.    CDNS

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.

(CDNS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cadence Design : NSITEXE Accelerates Delivery of Data Flow Processor IP for Automotive and Industrial Applications Using the Cadence Digital Design Full Flow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Integrated Cadence digital design environment featuring the Genus Synthesis Solution lets NSITEXE reduce turnaround time by 75% and optimize overall PPA

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that NSITEXE, Inc. deployed the Cadence® digital design full flow to accelerate the delivery of its high-efficiency, high-quality data flow processor (DFP) IP for automotive and industrial applications. Using the integrated Cadence digital full flow, starting with the Genus™ Synthesis Solution, NSITEXE successfully reduced turnaround time by 75% while also improving power by 8.5%, performance by 35% and reducing area by 3.5% when compared with its previous competitive solution. For more information on the Cadence digital full flow, please visit http://www.cadence.com/go/fedffnpr.

The Cadence flow deployed at NSITEXE included the Genus Synthesis Solution, Joules RTL Power Solution, Conformal® Equivalence Checker, Modus DFT Software Solution and Innovus Implementation System. The tightly integrated flow provided NSITEXE with a common Cadence database and user interface (UI), eliminating the need for data transfer between tools and communication exchanges between multiple engineers.

The Genus Synthesis Solution played a critical role in the flow, enabling NSITEXE to accelerate iterations from register-transfer level (RTL) to layout. Additionally, the shared engines between the Genus Synthesis Solution and the Innovus Implementation System helped NSITEXE avoid unnecessary iterations and identify design bottlenecks.

“To accelerate the delivery of our high-efficiency, high-quality DFP IP, we needed a solution that enabled us to achieve our aggressive turnaround time goals,” said Hideki Sugimoto, CTO of NSITEXE. “After an extensive evaluation, we decided to implement the Cadence full flow because it offered a tightly integrated design environment that created efficiencies for our team and produced optimal PPA results. We plan to use the Cadence flow to advance our next-generation IP for the rapidly evolving automotive and industrial markets.”

The Cadence digital design full flow is part of the broader digital and signoff suite, which provides customers with an integrated full flow, delivering better predictability and a faster path to design closure. It supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy, accelerating SoC design excellence.

NSITEXE will share more details about their experience with the Cadence digital design full flow at CDNLive Japan 2019, which will take place on July 19, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan. For more information on CDNLive Japan and to register, please visit www.cadence.com/go/cdnlivejapanpr.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence’s software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to intelligent systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC
09:01pCADENCE DESIGN : NSITEXE Accelerates Delivery of Data Flow Processor IP for Auto..
BU
07/08CADENCE DESIGN : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast
BU
07/03CADENCE DESIGN : Digital Full Flow Achieves Certification for Samsung Foundry 5L..
BU
06/26CADENCE DESIGN : Announces First-to-Market DisplayPort 2.0 Verification IP
BU
06/19CADENCE DESIGN : Acacia Communications Adopts Cadence Palladium Z1 Enterprise Em..
BU
06/13CADENCE DESIGN : Toshiba Selects Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSP as Image Recogn..
BU
06/12MEDIA ALERT : Cadence to Showcase Aerospace and Defense Solutions at the 2019 In..
BU
06/07CADENCE DESIGN : John Wall to Present at Berenberg Conference in London
PU
06/06CADENCE DESIGN : Academic Network Expands with the First Certified Lab in Kazakh..
PU
06/04CADENCE DESIGN : John Wall to Present at Berenberg Conference in London
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 323 M
EBIT 2019 720 M
Net income 2019 408 M
Finance 2019 477 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 51,7x
P/E ratio 2020 47,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,89x
EV / Sales2020 8,14x
Capitalization 21 133 M
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 66,7  $
Last Close Price 75,2  $
Spread / Highest target 2,39%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lip Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John B. Shoven Chairman
John Wall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.72.72%21 105
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.35%1 056 319
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC57.74%33 836
SYNOPSYS61.28%20 622
OKTA INC112.35%15 464
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.28.80%14 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About