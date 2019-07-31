Log in
Cadence Design : Nimish Modi to Present at KeyBanc 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado

07/31/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS):

WHO:
Nimish Modi, senior vice president, marketing and business development, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS).

WHAT:
Mr. Modi will participate in a fireside chat in addition to hosting individual meetings with investors at the KeyBanc 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum on August 13, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt in Vail, Colorado.

WHEN:
Mr. Modi’s talk will be available live by webcast at 2:30 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, September 13, 2019.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence’s software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to intelligent systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
