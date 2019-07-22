Cadence Design : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 07/22/2019 | 04:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced results for the second quarter of 2019. Cadence reported second quarter 2019 revenue of $580 million, compared to revenue of $518 million reported for the same period in 2018. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 23 percent and recognized net income of $107 million, or $0.38 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to operating margin of 18 percent and net income of $75 million, or $0.27 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2018. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 34 percent and net income was $161 million, or $0.57 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 30 percent and net income of $126 million, or $0.45 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2018. “Cadence achieved strong operating results for the second quarter of 2019, delivering 12 percent year-over-year revenue growth on broad-based strength across our product lines,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer. “We continue to lead with innovation, introducing important new products, including the Protium™ X1 Enterprise Prototyping Platform for early software development and Spectre® X, a massively parallel circuit simulator with increased speed and capacity, for analog design.” “I am pleased with our Q2 results and outlook,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We are raising our outlook for revenue, operating margin, earnings and cash from operations for the year while we continue to invest in TAM expansion opportunities that result from our Intelligent System Design strategy.” CFO Commentary Commentary on the second quarter 2019 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations. Business Outlook For the third quarter of 2019, the company expects total revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million. Third quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 19 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.34. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin is expected to be approximately 30 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.52. For 2019, the company expects total revenue in the range of $2.315 billion to $2.335 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 21 percent to 22 percent and net income per diluted share for 2019 is expected to be in the range of $1.44 to $1.50. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for 2019 is expected to be in the range of 31 percent to 32 percent and net income per diluted share for 2019 is expected to be in the range of $2.11 to $2.17. A schedule showing a reconciliation of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income and diluted net income per share is included in this release. Audio Webcast Scheduled Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the second quarter 2019 financial results audio webcast today, July 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting July 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending September 13, 2019 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations. About Cadence Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence® software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com. Cadence, the Cadence logo, Protium and Spectre are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The statements contained above, as well as the information in the Business Outlook section, are or include forward-looking statements based on current expectations or beliefs and preliminary assumptions about future events that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the electronic design automation product and the commercial electronic design and methodology services industries; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold and the timing of significant orders for and delivery of Cadence’s products and services; (iv) change in customer demands, including those resulting from consolidation among Cadence’s customers, restructurings and other efforts to improve operational efficiency of Cadence’s customers, economic conditions, government regulations or trade restrictions could result in delays in purchases or deliveries of Cadence’s products and services; (v) economic and industry conditions and trade restrictions in regions in which Cadence does business; (vi) fluctuations in rates of exchange between the U.S. dollar and the currencies of other countries in which Cadence does business; (vii) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (viii) the acquisition of other companies or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate these companies or technologies Cadence acquires, including the potential inability to retain customers, key employees or vendors; (ix) the effects of Cadence’s efforts to improve operational efficiency in its business, including strategic, customer and supplier relationships, and its ability to retain key employees; (x) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, reserves or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation or other matters; and (xi) the effects of any litigation or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence's repurchase of its common stock under the authorizations will be subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors. For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include Cadence’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including Cadence’s future filings. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP financial results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance. To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting. The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below: Operating Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 23% 18% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Amortization of acquired intangibles 3% 3% Stock-based compensation expense 8% 8% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0% 0% Restructuring and other credits 0% 0% Acquisition and integration-related costs 0% 1% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 34% 30% Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 107,235 $ 75,149 Amortization of acquired intangibles 14,458 13,509 Stock-based compensation expense 44,257 40,956 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 862 468 Restructuring and other credits (313 ) (447 ) Acquisition and integration-related costs 1,889 6,765 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* 2,042 (1,013 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9,331 ) (9,166 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 161,099 $ 126,221 * Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense. Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.38 $ 0.27 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.05 0.05 Stock-based compensation expense 0.16 0.14 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses — — Restructuring and other credits — — Acquisition and integration-related costs — 0.02 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* 0.01 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 0.57 $ 0.45 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share — GAAP** 281,054 280,774 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share — non-GAAP** 281,054 280,774 * Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense. ** Shares used in the calculation of GAAP net income per share are expected to be the same as shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share, except when the company reports a GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income, or GAAP net income and a non-GAAP net loss. Cadence expects that its corporate representatives will meet privately during the quarter with investors, the media, investment analysts and others. At these meetings, Cadence may reiterate the business outlook published in this press release. At the same time, Cadence will keep this press release, including the business outlook, publicly available on its website. Prior to the start of the Quiet Period (described below), the public may continue to rely on the business outlook contained herein as still being Cadence’s current expectations on matters covered unless Cadence publishes a notice stating otherwise. Beginning September 13, 2019, Cadence will observe a Quiet Period during which the business outlook as provided in this press release and the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q no longer constitute Cadence’s current expectations. During the Quiet Period, the business outlook in these documents should be considered historical, speaking as of prior to the Quiet Period only and not subject to any update by Cadence. During the Quiet Period, Cadence’s representatives will not comment on Cadence’s business outlook, financial results or expectations. The Quiet Period will extend until Cadence’s third quarter 2019 earnings release is published, which is currently scheduled for October 21, 2019. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 29, 2019 December 29, 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 633,415 $ 533,298 Receivables, net of allowances of $1,149 and $3,936, respectively 237,609 297,082 Inventories 49,299 28,162 Prepaid expenses and other 58,918 92,550 Total current assets 979,241 951,092 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $719,785 and $698,493, respectively 257,882 252,630 Goodwill 662,713 662,272 Acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $338,855 and $333,687, respectively 197,840 225,457 Long-term receivables 2,140 5,972 Other assets 512,509 371,231 Total assets $ 2,612,325 $ 2,468,654 Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ - $ 100,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 246,591 256,526 Current portion of deferred revenue 363,592 352,456 Total current liabilities 610,183 708,982 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred revenue 57,280 48,718 Long-term debt 345,652 345,291 Other long-term liabilities 168,665 77,262 Total long-term liabilities 571,597 471,271 Stockholders' equity 1,430,545 1,288,401 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,612,325 $ 2,468,654 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue: Product and maintenance $ 548,028 $ 487,870 $ 1,091,546 $ 968,479 Services 32,391 30,521 65,615 67,225 Total revenue 580,419 518,391 1,157,161 1,035,704 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and maintenance 43,388 40,127 93,910 81,857 Cost of services 18,081 18,833 38,144 40,312 Marketing and sales 116,208 109,300 233,038 218,448 Research and development 231,814 219,129 460,024 443,314 General and administrative 34,407 34,875 64,509 68,174 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,159 3,518 6,467 7,148 Restructuring and other credits (313) (447) (1,002) (2,438) Total costs and expenses 446,744 425,335 895,090 856,815 Income from operations 133,675 93,056 262,071 178,889 Interest expense (4,976) (6,669) (10,367) (13,644) Other income (expense), net (110) 3,638 5,131 2,949 Income before provision for income taxes 128,589 90,025 256,835 168,194 Provision for income taxes 21,354 14,876 29,045 20,160 Net income $ 107,235 $ 75,149 $ 227,790 $ 148,034 Net income per share - basic $ 0.39 $ 0.27 $ 0.83 $ 0.54 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 0.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 273,159 273,564 273,155 273,703 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 281,054 280,774 280,877 281,247 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 533,298 $ 688,087 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 227,790 148,034 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 61,197 59,282 Amortization of debt discount and fees 497 586 Stock-based compensation 86,510 78,857 (Gain) loss on investments, net 259 (1,541 ) Deferred income taxes (8,159 ) 1,664 Provisions for losses (recoveries) on receivables (386 ) 1,015 ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities 2,504 - Other non-cash items 160 (133 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses: Receivables 63,876 (2,606 ) Inventories (25,689 ) 1,932 Prepaid expenses and other 33,055 13,294 Other assets 2,547 5,027 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (34,670 ) (11,832 ) Deferred revenue 19,707 71,667 Other long-term liabilities 2,576 (2,333 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 431,774 362,913 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of non-marketable investments (33,717 ) - Proceeds from the sale of non-marketable investments 2,952 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (30,562 ) (31,105 ) Cash paid in business combinations (338 ) - Net cash used for investing activities (61,665 ) (31,105 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 150,000 - Payment on revolving credit facility (250,000 ) (85,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 32,855 25,656 Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock (45,698 ) (30,125 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (156,120 ) (100,025 ) Change in book overdraft - (3,867 ) Net cash used for financing activities (268,963 ) (193,361 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,029 ) (6,994 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 100,117 131,453 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 633,415 $ 819,540 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Unaudited) Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue) 2018 2019 GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Americas 45% 46% 44% 44% 45% 44% 42% China 9% 8% 9% 13% 10% 10% 12% Other Asia 18% 18% 20% 18% 18% 19% 19% Europe, Middle East and Africa 20% 20% 19% 17% 19% 18% 20% Japan 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% 9% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Revenue Mix by Product Group (% of Total Revenue) 2018 2019 PRODUCT GROUP Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware 26% 23% 22% 25% 24% 24% 22% Digital IC Design and Signoff 30% 30% 30% 28% 29% 30% 31% Custom IC Design and Simulation 26% 26% 26% 25% 26% 25% 26% System Interconnect and Analysis 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% 10% IP 9% 12% 13% 13% 12% 12% 11% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin As of July 22, 2019 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending September 28, 2019 December 28, 2019 Forecast Forecast GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue ~19% 21% - 22% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Stock-based compensation expense 8% 8% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0% 0% Restructuring and other charges (credits) 0% 0% Acquisition and integration-related costs 1% 0% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue† ~30% 31% - 32% † The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share As of July 22, 2019 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending September 28, 2019 December 28, 2019 Forecast Forecast Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $0.32 to $0.34 $1.44 to $1.50 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.05 0.19 Stock-based compensation expense 0.17 0.65 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses - 0.01 Restructuring and other charges (credits) - - Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.01 0.02 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* - - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.05) (0.20) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis† $0.50 to $0.52 $2.11 to $2.17 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income As of July 22, 2019 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending September 28, 2019 December 28, 2019 ($ in millions) Forecast Forecast Net income on a GAAP basis $90 to $96 $406 to $423 Amortization of acquired intangibles 13 53 Stock-based compensation expense 47 182 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses - 3 Restructuring and other charges (credits) - (1) Acquisition and integration-related costs 2 6 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* 1 - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (13) (56) Net income on a non-GAAP basis† $140 to $146 $593 to $610 † The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. * Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense. 