Cadence Design : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
07/22/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced results for the second quarter of 2019.
Cadence reported second quarter 2019 revenue of $580 million, compared to revenue of $518 million reported for the same period in 2018. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 23 percent and recognized net income of $107 million, or $0.38 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to operating margin of 18 percent and net income of $75 million, or $0.27 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2018.
Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 34 percent and net income was $161 million, or $0.57 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 30 percent and net income of $126 million, or $0.45 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2018.
“Cadence achieved strong operating results for the second quarter of 2019, delivering 12 percent year-over-year revenue growth on broad-based strength across our product lines,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer. “We continue to lead with innovation, introducing important new products, including the Protium™ X1 Enterprise Prototyping Platform for early software development and Spectre® X, a massively parallel circuit simulator with increased speed and capacity, for analog design.”
“I am pleased with our Q2 results and outlook,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We are raising our outlook for revenue, operating margin, earnings and cash from operations for the year while we continue to invest in TAM expansion opportunities that result from our Intelligent System Design strategy.”
For the third quarter of 2019, the company expects total revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million. Third quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 19 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.34. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin is expected to be approximately 30 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.52.
For 2019, the company expects total revenue in the range of $2.315 billion to $2.335 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 21 percent to 22 percent and net income per diluted share for 2019 is expected to be in the range of $1.44 to $1.50. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for 2019 is expected to be in the range of 31 percent to 32 percent and net income per diluted share for 2019 is expected to be in the range of $2.11 to $2.17.
A schedule showing a reconciliation of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income and diluted net income per share is included in this release.
Audio Webcast Scheduled
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence® software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.
Cadence, the Cadence logo, Protium and Spectre are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
The statements contained above, as well as the information in the Business Outlook section, are or include forward-looking statements based on current expectations or beliefs and preliminary assumptions about future events that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the electronic design automation product and the commercial electronic design and methodology services industries; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold and the timing of significant orders for and delivery of Cadence’s products and services; (iv) change in customer demands, including those resulting from consolidation among Cadence’s customers, restructurings and other efforts to improve operational efficiency of Cadence’s customers, economic conditions, government regulations or trade restrictions could result in delays in purchases or deliveries of Cadence’s products and services; (v) economic and industry conditions and trade restrictions in regions in which Cadence does business; (vi) fluctuations in rates of exchange between the U.S. dollar and the currencies of other countries in which Cadence does business; (vii) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (viii) the acquisition of other companies or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate these companies or technologies Cadence acquires, including the potential inability to retain customers, key employees or vendors; (ix) the effects of Cadence’s efforts to improve operational efficiency in its business, including strategic, customer and supplier relationships, and its ability to retain key employees; (x) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, reserves or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation or other matters; and (xi) the effects of any litigation or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence's repurchase of its common stock under the authorizations will be subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.
For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include Cadence’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including Cadence’s future filings.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP financial results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.
To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.
Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:
Operating Margin Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
June 29, 2019
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue
23%
18%
Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3%
3%
Stock-based compensation expense
8%
8%
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
0%
0%
Restructuring and other credits
0%
0%
Acquisition and integration-related costs
0%
1%
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue
34%
30%
Net Income Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
June 29, 2019
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Net income on a GAAP basis
$
107,235
$
75,149
Amortization of acquired intangibles
14,458
13,509
Stock-based compensation expense
44,257
40,956
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
862
468
Restructuring and other credits
(313
)
(447
)
Acquisition and integration-related costs
1,889
6,765
Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*
2,042
(1,013
)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(9,331
)
(9,166
)
Net income on a non-GAAP basis
$
161,099
$
126,221
*
Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.
Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
June 29, 2019
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis
$
0.38
$
0.27
Amortization of acquired intangibles
0.05
0.05
Stock-based compensation expense
0.16
0.14
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
—
—
Restructuring and other credits
—
—
Acquisition and integration-related costs
—
0.02
Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*
0.01
—
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis
$
0.57
$
0.45
Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share — GAAP**
281,054
280,774
Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share — non-GAAP**
281,054
280,774
*
Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.
**
Shares used in the calculation of GAAP net income per share are expected to be the same as shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share, except when the company reports a GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income, or GAAP net income and a non-GAAP net loss.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 29, 2019
December 29, 2018
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
633,415
$
533,298
Receivables, net of allowances of $1,149 and $3,936, respectively
237,609
297,082
Inventories
49,299
28,162
Prepaid expenses and other
58,918
92,550
Total current assets
979,241
951,092
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $719,785 and $698,493, respectively
257,882
252,630
Goodwill
662,713
662,272
Acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $338,855 and $333,687, respectively
197,840
225,457
Long-term receivables
2,140
5,972
Other assets
512,509
371,231
Total assets
$
2,612,325
$
2,468,654
Current liabilities:
Revolving credit facility
$
-
$
100,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
246,591
256,526
Current portion of deferred revenue
363,592
352,456
Total current liabilities
610,183
708,982
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term portion of deferred revenue
57,280
48,718
Long-term debt
345,652
345,291
Other long-term liabilities
168,665
77,262
Total long-term liabilities
571,597
471,271
Stockholders' equity
1,430,545
1,288,401
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,612,325
$
2,468,654
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 29, 2019
June 30, 2018
Revenue:
Product and maintenance
$
548,028
$
487,870
$
1,091,546
$
968,479
Services
32,391
30,521
65,615
67,225
Total revenue
580,419
518,391
1,157,161
1,035,704
Costs and expenses:
Cost of product and maintenance
43,388
40,127
93,910
81,857
Cost of services
18,081
18,833
38,144
40,312
Marketing and sales
116,208
109,300
233,038
218,448
Research and development
231,814
219,129
460,024
443,314
General and administrative
34,407
34,875
64,509
68,174
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,159
3,518
6,467
7,148
Restructuring and other credits
(313)
(447)
(1,002)
(2,438)
Total costs and expenses
446,744
425,335
895,090
856,815
Income from operations
133,675
93,056
262,071
178,889
Interest expense
(4,976)
(6,669)
(10,367)
(13,644)
Other income (expense), net
(110)
3,638
5,131
2,949
Income before provision for income taxes
128,589
90,025
256,835
168,194
Provision for income taxes
21,354
14,876
29,045
20,160
Net income
$
107,235
$
75,149
$
227,790
$
148,034
Net income per share - basic
$
0.39
$
0.27
$
0.83
$
0.54
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.38
$
0.27
$
0.81
$
0.53
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
273,159
273,564
273,155
273,703
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
281,054
280,774
280,877
281,247
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 29,
June 30,
2019
2018
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
$
533,298
$
688,087
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
227,790
148,034
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
61,197
59,282
Amortization of debt discount and fees
497
586
Stock-based compensation
86,510
78,857
(Gain) loss on investments, net
259
(1,541
)
Deferred income taxes
(8,159
)
1,664
Provisions for losses (recoveries) on receivables
(386
)
1,015
ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities
2,504
-
Other non-cash items
160
(133
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses:
Receivables
63,876
(2,606
)
Inventories
(25,689
)
1,932
Prepaid expenses and other
33,055
13,294
Other assets
2,547
5,027
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(34,670
)
(11,832
)
Deferred revenue
19,707
71,667
Other long-term liabilities
2,576
(2,333
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
431,774
362,913
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of non-marketable investments
(33,717
)
-
Proceeds from the sale of non-marketable investments
2,952
-
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(30,562
)
(31,105
)
Cash paid in business combinations
(338
)
-
Net cash used for investing activities
(61,665
)
(31,105
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
150,000
-
Payment on revolving credit facility
(250,000
)
(85,000
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
32,855
25,656
Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock
(45,698
)
(30,125
)
Payments for repurchases of common stock
(156,120
)
(100,025
)
Change in book overdraft
-
(3,867
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(268,963
)
(193,361
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,029
)
(6,994
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
100,117
131,453
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
633,415
$
819,540
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
(Unaudited)
Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue)
2018
2019
GEOGRAPHY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Q1
Q2
Americas
45%
46%
44%
44%
45%
44%
42%
China
9%
8%
9%
13%
10%
10%
12%
Other Asia
18%
18%
20%
18%
18%
19%
19%
Europe, Middle East and Africa
20%
20%
19%
17%
19%
18%
20%
Japan
8%
8%
8%
8%
8%
9%
7%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Revenue Mix by Product Group (% of Total Revenue)
2018
2019
PRODUCT GROUP
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Q1
Q2
Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware
26%
23%
22%
25%
24%
24%
22%
Digital IC Design and Signoff
30%
30%
30%
28%
29%
30%
31%
Custom IC Design and Simulation
26%
26%
26%
25%
26%
25%
26%
System Interconnect and Analysis
9%
9%
9%
9%
9%
9%
10%
IP
9%
12%
13%
13%
12%
12%
11%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin
As of July 22, 2019
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
Year Ending
September 28, 2019
December 28, 2019
Forecast
Forecast
GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue
~19%
21% - 22%
Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:
Amortization of acquired intangibles
2%
2%
Stock-based compensation expense
8%
8%
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
0%
0%
Restructuring and other charges (credits)
0%
0%
Acquisition and integration-related costs
1%
0%
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue†
~30%
31% - 32%
†
The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share
As of July 22, 2019
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
Year Ending
September 28, 2019
December 28, 2019
Forecast
Forecast
Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis
$0.32 to $0.34
$1.44 to $1.50
Amortization of acquired intangibles
0.05
0.19
Stock-based compensation expense
0.17
0.65
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
-
0.01
Restructuring and other charges (credits)
-
-
Acquisition and integration-related costs
0.01
0.02
Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*
-
-
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.05)
(0.20)
Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis†
$0.50 to $0.52
$2.11 to $2.17
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income
As of July 22, 2019
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
Year Ending
September 28, 2019
December 28, 2019
($ in millions)
Forecast
Forecast
Net income on a GAAP basis
$90 to $96
$406 to $423
Amortization of acquired intangibles
13
53
Stock-based compensation expense
47
182
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
-
3
Restructuring and other charges (credits)
-
(1)
Acquisition and integration-related costs
2
6
Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*
1
-
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(13)
(56)
Net income on a non-GAAP basis†
$140 to $146
$593 to $610
†
The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
*
Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.