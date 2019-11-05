Cadence Minerals : Macarthur JV Partner FE Limited Commences Drilling

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) Joint Venture Partner FE Limited Commences Drilling Program at Hillside Project in the Pilbara Targeting Copper, Gold and Manganese.

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to note the announcement today from Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) ('Macarthur') that its Joint Venture Partner Fe Limited ('FEL') has commenced a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Hillside Project in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia where high-grade copper and manganese results were returned in recent sampling, as reported by Macarthur on October 9, 2019.

Cadence Minerals Holding in Macarthur

Cadence holds approximately 9.8% of the issued equity interest in Macarthur, which is an Australian mining exploration company focused primarily on iron ore, nickel, lithium and gold in Western Australia. It also has a lithium project in Nevada, USA.

FE Limited Drilling Program Highlights:

· Road access and site earthworks at the Hillside Project have been completed.

· Programme of Works approvals have been received from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry, Resources and Safety (DMIRS).

· Heritage clearance obtained from the Native Title Claimants.

· Mobile Camp and RC drill rig has been mobilised to site.

· Drilling planned to commence today

Drilling has been planned to test potential supergene and hypogene mineralisation above and below the water table along the majority of the 14-kilometre Gossan line. This program will also test outcropping quartz vein mineralisation identified through prospecting activities.

Additional follow-up exploration will also be conducted in the vicinity of the high-grade manganese outcrop identified during recent field work.

FE Limited Earn-in with Macarthur

Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd ('MLi'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Macarthur entered into an exclusive option agreement ('Option Agreement') with FEL as announced on May 14, 2019, to earn up to 75% in its Pilbara lithium and gold projects in respect of 18 tenements in the Pilbara ranging from south of Nullagine to north of Pilgangoora.

The full release can be found at: https://web.tmxmoney.com/article.php?newsid=4745802456957360&qm_symbol=MMS

Qualified Person

Kiran Morzaria B.Eng. (ACSM), MBA, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this announcement. Kiran holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Geology) from the Camborne School of Mines and an MBA (Finance) from CASS Business School.

