CADENCE MINERALS PLC

(REM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/15 11:35:21 am
5.8 GBp   --.--%
Cadence Minerals : Macarthur JV Partner FE Limited Commences Drilling

11/05/2019 | 05:30am EDT

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) Joint Venture Partner FE Limited Commences Drilling Program at Hillside Project in the Pilbara Targeting Copper, Gold and Manganese.

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to note the announcement today from Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) ('Macarthur') that its Joint Venture Partner Fe Limited ('FEL') has commenced a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Hillside Project in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia where high-grade copper and manganese results were returned in recent sampling, as reported by Macarthur on October 9, 2019.

Cadence Minerals Holding in Macarthur

Cadence holds approximately 9.8% of the issued equity interest in Macarthur, which is an Australian mining exploration company focused primarily on iron ore, nickel, lithium and gold in Western Australia. It also has a lithium project in Nevada, USA.

FE Limited Drilling Program Highlights:

· Road access and site earthworks at the Hillside Project have been completed.

· Programme of Works approvals have been received from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry, Resources and Safety (DMIRS).

· Heritage clearance obtained from the Native Title Claimants.

· Mobile Camp and RC drill rig has been mobilised to site.

· Drilling planned to commence today

Drilling has been planned to test potential supergene and hypogene mineralisation above and below the water table along the majority of the 14-kilometre Gossan line. This program will also test outcropping quartz vein mineralisation identified through prospecting activities.

Additional follow-up exploration will also be conducted in the vicinity of the high-grade manganese outcrop identified during recent field work.

FE Limited Earn-in with Macarthur

Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd ('MLi'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Macarthur entered into an exclusive option agreement ('Option Agreement') with FEL as announced on May 14, 2019, to earn up to 75% in its Pilbara lithium and gold projects in respect of 18 tenements in the Pilbara ranging from south of Nullagine to north of Pilgangoora.

The full release can be found at: https://web.tmxmoney.com/article.php?newsid=4745802456957360&qm_symbol=MMS

This news release is not for distribution to United States Services or for Dissemination in the United States.

- Ends -

For further information:

Cadence Minerals plc

+44 (0) 207 440 0647

Andrew Suckling

Kiran Morzaria

WH Ireland Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce

James Sinclair-Ford

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 399 9400

Jon Belliss

Qualified Person

Kiran Morzaria B.Eng. (ACSM), MBA, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this announcement. Kiran holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Geology) from the Camborne School of Mines and an MBA (Finance) from CASS Business School.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'' ''could'' 'should' ''envisage'' ''estimate'' ''intend'' ''may'' ''plan'' ''will'' or the negative of those variations or comparable expressions including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth results of operations performance future capital and other expenditures (including the amount. nature and sources of funding thereof) competitive advantages business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions competition environmental and other regulatory changes actions by governmental authorities the availability of capital markets reliance on key personnel uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Cadence Minerals plc published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:29:07 UTC
