CADENCE MINERALS PLC

(REM)
Cadence Minerals : Macarthur Minerals Encouraged by Pilbara Results

02/11/2020 | 05:18am EDT
Regulatory Story
Macarthur Minerals Encouraged by Pilbara Results
Released 10:11 11-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 6272C
Cadence Minerals PLC
11 February 2020

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) announces encouraging initial drill results at the Pilbara Hillside Project.

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to note today's update from Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) ('Macarthur'), that it's Joint Venture Partner, Fe Limited ('FEL') has received encouraging results from its first phase preliminary drilling at the Hillside Project in Western Australia targeting underground extensions to the periodically outcropping mineralised gossan identified during previous reconnaissance. A total strike length of 14km was mapped and sampled at outcrop resulting in high grade rock chip results as reported in ASX announcement October 9, 2019.

Highlights:

· Encouraging results received from recent Hillside drilling.

· Results demonstrate support for mineralised gossan model.

· Down dip extension of mineralised gossan intercepted in two holes.

· Anomalous results received include:

· HRC 001: 1m @ 0.19% Cu, 230ppm Co, 0.14% Zn, 0.07ppm Au from 28m.

· HRC 022: 1m @ 0.74% Cu, 349ppm Co, 0.41% Zn, 0.14ppm Au from 83m.

· HRC 036: 1m @ 0.18% Cu, 0.12% Zn from 25m, 1m @ 0.27% Cu from 40m.

· All Intercepts demonstrate down dip extensions to the mineralised gossan at surface.

A total of 1798m from 36 holes were drilled at approximately 1km intervals targeting underground extensions to the periodically outcropping mineralised gossan identified during previous reconnaissance.

Limited historical targeting data was available, and first pass hole locations were chosen using estimated dip and dip direction from the interpreted lineament of the mineralised strike. Supporting information included field observations, a coincident westerly dipping magnetic anomaly with its eastern extent coinciding roughly with the interpreted gossan lineament and the presence of highly leached surface lithologies indicating the possibility of sulphides at depth.

FEL and Macarthur have now received all results of the assays and initial interpretation shows three holes have been positively identified to have intercepted down dip extensions of the surface gossan. These holes span the entire length of the mapped strike length demonstrating down dip extension of the surface mineralisation.

The full release can be found at: https://web.tmxmoney.com/article.php?newsid=6135740381549710&qm_symbol=MMS

This news release is not for distribution to United States Services or for Dissemination in the United States.

Cadence Minerals Holding in Macarthur

Cadence holds approximately 6% of the issued equity interest in Macarthur, which is an Australian mining exploration company focused primarily on iron ore, nickel, lithium and gold in Western Australia. It also has a lithium project in Nevada, USA.

- Ends -

For further information:

Cadence Minerals plc

+44 (0) 207 440 0647

Andrew Suckling

Kiran Morzaria

WH Ireland Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce

James Sinclair-Ford

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 399 9400

Jon Belliss

Qualified Person

Kiran Morzaria B.Eng. (ACSM), MBA, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this announcement. Kiran holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Geology) from the Camborne School of Mines and an MBA (Finance) from CASS Business School.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'' ''could'' 'should' ''envisage'' ''estimate'' ''intend'' ''may'' ''plan'' ''will'' or the negative of those variations or comparable expressions including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth results of operations performance future capital and other expenditures (including the amount. nature and sources of funding thereof) competitive advantages business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions competition environmental and other regulatory changes actions by governmental authorities the availability of capital markets reliance on key personnel uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements.


Macarthur Minerals Encouraged by Pilbara Results - RNS

Cadence Minerals plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Income Statement Evolution
