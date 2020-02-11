Cadence Minerals : Macarthur Minerals Encouraged by Pilbara Results

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) announces encouraging initial drill results at the Pilbara Hillside Project.

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to note today's update from Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) ('Macarthur'), that it's Joint Venture Partner, Fe Limited ('FEL') has received encouraging results from its first phase preliminary drilling at the Hillside Project in Western Australia targeting underground extensions to the periodically outcropping mineralised gossan identified during previous reconnaissance. A total strike length of 14km was mapped and sampled at outcrop resulting in high grade rock chip results as reported in ASX announcement October 9, 2019.

Highlights:

· Encouraging results received from recent Hillside drilling.

· Results demonstrate support for mineralised gossan model.

· Down dip extension of mineralised gossan intercepted in two holes.

· Anomalous results received include:

· HRC 001: 1m @ 0.19% Cu, 230ppm Co, 0.14% Zn, 0.07ppm Au from 28m.

· HRC 022: 1m @ 0.74% Cu, 349ppm Co, 0.41% Zn, 0.14ppm Au from 83m.

· HRC 036: 1m @ 0.18% Cu, 0.12% Zn from 25m, 1m @ 0.27% Cu from 40m.

· All Intercepts demonstrate down dip extensions to the mineralised gossan at surface.

A total of 1798m from 36 holes were drilled at approximately 1km intervals targeting underground extensions to the periodically outcropping mineralised gossan identified during previous reconnaissance.

Limited historical targeting data was available, and first pass hole locations were chosen using estimated dip and dip direction from the interpreted lineament of the mineralised strike. Supporting information included field observations, a coincident westerly dipping magnetic anomaly with its eastern extent coinciding roughly with the interpreted gossan lineament and the presence of highly leached surface lithologies indicating the possibility of sulphides at depth.

FEL and Macarthur have now received all results of the assays and initial interpretation shows three holes have been positively identified to have intercepted down dip extensions of the surface gossan. These holes span the entire length of the mapped strike length demonstrating down dip extension of the surface mineralisation.

The full release can be found at: https://web.tmxmoney.com/article.php?newsid=6135740381549710&qm_symbol=MMS

This news release is not for distribution to United States Services or for Dissemination in the United States.

Cadence Minerals Holding in Macarthur

Cadence holds approximately 6% of the issued equity interest in Macarthur, which is an Australian mining exploration company focused primarily on iron ore, nickel, lithium and gold in Western Australia. It also has a lithium project in Nevada, USA.

- Ends -

