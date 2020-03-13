Cadence Minerals : Macarthur Minerals Lake Giles Iron Project Update

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) reports strong progress on Feasibility Study for Lake Giles iron project.

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to note today's update from Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) ('Macarthur'), that is pushing ahead on the Feasiblity Study for its Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia, despite strong economic headwinds caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Progress to Date

XRF assays and David Tube Recovery (DTR) analysis from the infill drilling program completed at the end of 2019 have confirmed significant intersections of magnetite mineralisation. Results of these assays were released to the market by Macarthur on January 16, 2020. These results are now being incorporated into an updated mineral resource model currently being prepared by CSA Global.

Meanwhile, detailed 'route to market' studies including port and rail designs have commenced and remain a key priority. These studies will form the background of rail access, haulage and port contracts.

Tenders have also been called for metallurgical testing, process and infrastructure design, and mining studies to support a detailed Feasibility Study.

Macarthur Executive Chairman Cameron McCall commented:'Investor confidence across the board has taken a hit lately but we're confident that Macarthur is close to receiving a major shot in the arm on the back of an updated resource estimate and how we will get this to market. While the prices of most major commodities are wilting in the face of the coronavirus, iron ore has been resilient with the benchmark 62% Fe product hovering around a relatively robust $US90 per tonne, that's up from $US72 in November last year. Lower oil prices, lower shipping rates between China and Australia as well as a declining Australian to United States dollar should see a rapid rebalancing as all these variables impact positively on corporate returns'

Cadence Minerals CEO Kiran Morzaria added:'As markets around the world continue to reel from the human and economical impact from the Coronavirus, a resilient iron ore price continues to support both our investment strategy into Macarthur Minerals and our Amapa Iron ore project investment in Brazil. We look forward to further progress updates from Macarthur.'

This news release is not for distribution to United States Services or for Dissemination in the United States.

Cadence Minerals Holding in Macarthur

Cadence holds approximately 4.1% of the issued equity interest in Macarthur, which is an Australian mining exploration company focused primarily on iron ore, nickel, lithium and gold in Western Australia. It also has a lithium project in Nevada, USA.

- Ends -

Qualified Person

Kiran Morzaria B.Eng. (ACSM), MBA, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this announcement. Kiran holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Geology) from the Camborne School of Mines and an MBA (Finance) from CASS Business School.

