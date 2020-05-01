Cadence Minerals : Placing Update

All terms in this announcement have the same meaning as the Company's announcement released earlier today (under RNS number 6656L) unless the context otherwise dictates.

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Placing Update

Cadence Minerals (AIM/AQSE: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement made earlier today, the Company has secured an additional £120,000 investment by an institutional investor. The investment will be made on the same terms as the Placing that was announced earlier today, including the terms and conditions appended to the announcement.

Consequently, Cadence will issue 2,000,000 additional Placing Shares (the 'Additional Placing Shares') and application will be made for the admission to trading on the AIM market ('AIM') of London Stock Exchange plc ('LSE') and to and the AQSE Growth Market ('AQSE') operated by Aquis Exchange Plc for the Additional Placing Shares and ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur on or around 7 May 2020. Following Admission, the Company will have 132,951,966 Ordinary Shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury. The total voting rights in the Company is therefore 132,951,966 and Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

