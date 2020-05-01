Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cadence Minerals Plc    REM   GB00BJP0B151

CADENCE MINERALS PLC

(REM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/01 11:35:28 am
6.45 GBp   -19.38%
12:34pCADENCE MINERALS : Placing Update
PU
06:24aCADENCE MINERALS : Amap Update, Placing and Loan Note Restructuring
PU
04/29CADENCE MINERALS : Macarthur Plans Further Exploration at Hillside
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadence Minerals : Placing Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 12:34pm EDT

All terms in this announcement have the same meaning as the Company's announcement released earlier today (under RNS number 6656L) unless the context otherwise dictates.

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Placing Update

Cadence Minerals (AIM/AQSE: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement made earlier today, the Company has secured an additional £120,000 investment by an institutional investor. The investment will be made on the same terms as the Placing that was announced earlier today, including the terms and conditions appended to the announcement.

Consequently, Cadence will issue 2,000,000 additional Placing Shares (the 'Additional Placing Shares') and application will be made for the admission to trading on the AIM market ('AIM') of London Stock Exchange plc ('LSE') and to and the AQSE Growth Market ('AQSE') operated by Aquis Exchange Plc for the Additional Placing Shares and ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur on or around 7 May 2020. Following Admission, the Company will have 132,951,966 Ordinary Shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury. The total voting rights in the Company is therefore 132,951,966 and Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

Cadence Minerals plc

+44 (0) 207 440 0647

Andrew Suckling

Kiran Morzaria

WH Ireland Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce / James Sinclair-Ford

Harry Ansell / Daniel Bristowe

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 399 9400

Jon Belliss

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Disclaimer

Cadence Minerals plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 16:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CADENCE MINERALS PLC
12:34pCADENCE MINERALS : Placing Update
PU
06:24aCADENCE MINERALS : Amap Update, Placing and Loan Note Restructuring
PU
04/29CADENCE MINERALS : Macarthur Plans Further Exploration at Hillside
PU
04/23CADENCE MINERALS : EMH - CEZ Cinovec Investment Approved
PU
04/23CADENCE MINERALS : EMH - CEZ Cinovec Investment Approved
PU
04/14CADENCE MINERALS : Yangibana - Commonwealth Environmental Approval
PU
04/14CADENCE MINERALS : Yangibana - Commonwealth Environmental Approval
PU
04/14CADENCE MINERALS : Court Approval to Commence Iron Ore Shipments
PU
03/27CADENCE MINERALS PLC - UPDATED : EMH CEZ to Invest in Cinovec
PU
03/27CADENCE MINERALS : EMH Agreement with CEZ to Invest in Cinovec
PU
More news
Chart CADENCE MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cadence Minerals Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Suckling Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Ian George Layman Strang Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Adrian Fairbourn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE MINERALS PLC18.52%11
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-0.56%13 993
ALROSA-3.39%6 067
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-0.26%5 641
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-2.61%5 513
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.58%4 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group