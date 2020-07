ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/055682c2-b6b3-43b0-aff5-2ac50fe9b087.pdf.

In the human trials, Zydus will enrol over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)