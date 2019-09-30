Cadogan Petroleum : Intention to requisition a general meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

30 September, 2019

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

Receipt of notice of intention to requisition a general meeting

Cadogan Petroleum plc (“Cadogan”), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, hereby announces that it has received a letter from two shareholders indicating that they intend to requisition a general meeting in accordance with Section 303 of the Companies Act 2006.

The shareholders proposing to requisition the general meeting are controlled by Mr Michel Meeus (who is also a current Director of the Company) and SPF Devola SA. Together these shareholders hold 43,409,000 shares of the Company, representing over five per cent of the total paid up capital of the Company.

The resolutions to be put to the requisitioned general meeting will include that each of Messrs Schenato and Testa be removed as Directors of the Company and also that three new persons be elected as Directors of the Company.

The Board of the Company recommends that shareholders take no action in respect of this announcement at this stage.

In view of the proposed requisition of a general meeting for these purposes, the Board has decided to place the process with respect to the recruitment of a replacement CEO temporarily on hold. The Board has requested that the incumbent CEO consider extending his term past 30 September (being the previously announced date that he intended to step down) and is awaiting his answer.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

