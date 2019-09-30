Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cadogan Petroleum Plc    CAD   GB00B12WC938

CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC

(CAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadogan Petroleum : Intention to requisition a general meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:18am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Press Release 30 September, 2019

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

('Cadogan' or the 'Company')

Receipt of notice of intention to requisition a general meeting

Cadogan Petroleum plc ('Cadogan'), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, hereby announces that it has received a letter from two shareholders indicating that they intend to requisition a general meeting in accordance with Section 303 of the Companies Act 2006.

The shareholders proposing to requisition the general meeting are controlled by Mr Michel Meeus (who is also a current Director of the Company) and SPF Devola SA. Together these shareholders hold 43,409,000 shares of the Company, representing over five per cent of the total paid up capital of the Company.

The resolutions to be put to the requisitioned general meeting will include that each of Messrs Schenato and Testa be removed as Directors of the Company and also that three new persons be elected as Directors of the Company.

The Board of the Company recommends that shareholders take no action in respect of this announcement at this stage.

In view of the proposed requisition of a general meeting for these purposes, the Board has decided to place the process with respect to the recruitment of a replacement CEO temporarily on hold. The Board has requested that the incumbent CEO consider extending his term past 30 September (being the previously announced date that he intended to step down) and is awaiting his answer.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

This Announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Guido Michelotti Chief Executive Officer +380 (44) 594 5870
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc
David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Disclaimer

Cadogan Petroleum plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 10:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC
06:18aCADOGAN PETROLEUM : Intention to requisition a general meeting
PU
02:02aCADOGAN PETROLEUM : Intention to requisition a general meeting
PR
08/27CADOGAN PETROLEUM : Half Yearly Report for the Six Months ended 30 June 2019
AQ
08/27CADOGAN PETROLEUM : Half-year Report
PR
08/20CADOGAN PETROLEUM : s) in Company
PR
08/02CADOGAN PETROLEUM : and Proger Spa sign MoU
PU
07/29CADOGAN PETROLEUM : Proger Update
PR
07/18CADOGAN PETROLEUM : Directorate Change
PR
07/03CADOGAN PETROLEUM : License Application
PU
07/03CADOGAN PETROLEUM : License Application
PR
More news
Chart CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Cadogan Petroleum Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Michelotti Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zev Furst Non-Executive Chairman
Enrico Testa Independent Non-Executive Director
Gilbert Lehmann Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Adelmo Schenato Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC-6.00%17
CNOOC LTD-1.64%68 118
CONOCOPHILLIPS-7.14%64 277
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.02%43 515
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.46%40 377
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.13%31 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group