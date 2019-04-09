Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cadogan Petroleum Plc    CAD   GB00B12WC938

CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC

(CAD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadogan Petroleum : Operational Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 11:10am EDT
Press Release                                                                         9 April 2019

This announcement is deemed to contain Inside Information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc
(“Cadogan” or the “Company”)

Cadogan Petroleum plc (“Cadogan”), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that the Blazh-10 well has encountered 207 meters of the Yamna target formation, at a depth 50 meters higher than prognosis and in the predicted sub vertical setting.

Cores taken from the upper part of the Yamna and a preliminary interpretation of the open hole logs suggest that the entire Yamna section could potentially be oil bearing. The well is being conditioned to run and cement a 7” casing, which will be followed by well testing. Full log interpretation and testing results will determine the net pay and the expected deliverability of the well. Further updates will be provided in due course.

The well reached its TD of 3394 m at a cost which was 10% higher than budgeted due to severe hole instability challenges which were experienced while drilling.

The Blazh-10 well is located in the Company’s Monastyretska license, in the west of Ukraine near the border with Poland. The Yamna sandstones is the producing formation for the Company’s three existing wells on the license.

Guido Michelotti, Cadogan Petroleum CEO, commented:

The initial results of Blazh-10 are encouraging; we look forward to testing the well and providing further updates on progress. The well is a testimony to Cadogan’s operational excellence and creates a local benchmark as it has been drilled in about a fifth of the time taken to drill the fastest of the nearby wells and some 10% of their average time”.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Guido Michelotti Chief Executive Officer +380 (44) 594 5870
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc
David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000
Nick Tulloch

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC
11:10aCADOGAN PETROLEUM : Operational Update
PR
02/26CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC - CORRECTION : Loan and related call-option agreement
PR
02/26CADOGAN PETROLEUM : Execution of a loan and related call-option agreement
PR
01/17CADOGAN PETROLEUM : Beats Production Target for 2018
AQ
01/16CADOGAN PETROLEUM : Operational Update
PR
2018CADOGAN PETROLEUM : Operational Update
PR
2018ENI : Cadogan Exiting Ukraine Shale Gas Group
AQ
2018CADOGAN PETROLEUM : will get $1.72 mln for transfer of 15% in shale gas project ..
AQ
2018Cadogan Petroleum Shares Rise on Exit from Westgasinvest
DJ
2018CADOGAN PETROLEUM : Exit from the shale gas project in Ukraine
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About