Cadogan Petroleum : Sale of Astroinvest Ukraine

Press Release 15 November 2019
Cadogan Petroleum Plc
(“Cadogan” or the “Company”)
Sale of Astroinvest Ukraine
Cadogan Petroleum plc (“Cadogan”), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Ukrinvest Group for the sale of AstroInvest Ukraine LLC for a total consideration of $1.2 million, bringing the total amount from the sale of legacy assets to $4m in recent weeks.
AstroInvest Ukraine LLC is one of two wholly owned subsidiaries, based in the East of Ukraine.
About
Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.
