CAE INC (CAE)

CAE INC (CAE)
News

CAE : Elektronik GmbH achieves CMMI Level 3 rating for Development

08/22/2018 | 05:52pm EDT

CAE today announced that CAE Elektronik GmbH, based in Stolberg, Germany, has achieved the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 rating for Development following an independent CMMI appraisal. CAE Elektronik GmbH is one of only nine organizations in Germany to achieve the CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating for Development.

'Achieving CMMI Level 3 signals to our customers that we have a strong focus on continuous improvement,' said Marc-Olivier Sabourin, CAE's Vice President and General Manager, Europe/Africa - Defence and Security. 'A culture of continuous improvement at all levels of the company combined with proven processes helps ensure we are delivering our products efficiently, on budget and schedule, and with superior quality.'

CMMI is a process improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates an organization has processes that are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

'This is a great achievement for CAE Germany, and once again demonstrates that CAE is a company committed to leadership and innovation as a training systems integrator,' said Gene Colabatistto, CAE's Group President, Defence and Security. 'Our vision is to be our customers' training partner of choice, and this achievement in Germany shows that we are focused on achieving this vision.'

Originally developed by the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) of Carnegie Mellon University and now administered by the CMMI Institute, the CMMI process helps advance software engineering and related disciplines to ensure the development and operation of systems with predictable and improved cost, schedule, and quality. CMMI models provide guidance for developing or improving processes that meet the business goals of an organization. A CMMI model may also be used as a framework for appraising the process maturity of the organization. For more information, visit http://cmmiinstitute.com.

CAE's Defence & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centres, training services and simulation products across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defence and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 9,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 21:51:01 UTC
