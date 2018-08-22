CAE : Elektronik GmbH achieves CMMI Level 3 rating for Development

CAE today announced that CAE Elektronik GmbH, based in Stolberg, Germany, has achieved the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 rating for Development following an independent CMMI appraisal. CAE Elektronik GmbH is one of only nine organizations in Germany to achieve the CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating for Development.

'Achieving CMMI Level 3 signals to our customers that we have a strong focus on continuous improvement,' said Marc-Olivier Sabourin, CAE's Vice President and General Manager, Europe/Africa - Defence and Security. 'A culture of continuous improvement at all levels of the company combined with proven processes helps ensure we are delivering our products efficiently, on budget and schedule, and with superior quality.'

CMMI is a process improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates an organization has processes that are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

'This is a great achievement for CAE Germany, and once again demonstrates that CAE is a company committed to leadership and innovation as a training systems integrator,' said Gene Colabatistto, CAE's Group President, Defence and Security. 'Our vision is to be our customers' training partner of choice, and this achievement in Germany shows that we are focused on achieving this vision.'

Originally developed by the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) of Carnegie Mellon University and now administered by the CMMI Institute, the CMMI process helps advance software engineering and related disciplines to ensure the development and operation of systems with predictable and improved cost, schedule, and quality. CMMI models provide guidance for developing or improving processes that meet the business goals of an organization. A CMMI model may also be used as a framework for appraising the process maturity of the organization. For more information, visit http://cmmiinstitute.com.