CAE Inc.

CAE INC.

(CAE)
CAE : Flight trainer CAE puts 1,500 Canada-based employees back on payroll

04/20/2020 | 07:09am EDT

Civil aviation training company CAE said on Monday it would recall 1,500 of its employees in Canada furloughed in response to the coronavirus pandemic as a government wage subsidy program helps put workers back on payroll.

The Canadian government on April 11 approved a wage subsidy program, known as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), which would cover up to 75% of the workers' wages for businesses that have suffered due to the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Marc Parent said the wage subsidy program will allow the Canadian industry to put staff back on payroll and be "better positioned to rebound when the current challenges have passed".

The majority of the employees are based in Montreal and will work from home, according to CAE.

The company also said it had signed a contract with the Government of Canada to make 10,000 ventilators, as part of the effort to battle the pandemic.

The first unit of ventilators is expected to be delivered in early May to health authorities for certification.

CAE will also source N95 masks to support front-line health workers and has secured 100,000 masks to date, to be delivered to the Quebec government.

Earlier this month, the company said it would furlough 2,600 of its 10,500 employees, freeze salaries and place some of its employees on a reduced work week to cut costs.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

