CAE : Healthcare releases CAE Luna infant simulator

In advance of the International Meeting for Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) 2019 conference, CAE Healthcare announces the release of CAE Luna, an innovative infant simulator designed to fulfill clinical training requirements for neonatal and infant care and to simulate critical newborn conditions that require an interprofessional team response.

'CAE Luna will give healthcare providers confidence in caring for our most vulnerable patients, newborns in the first 28 days of life,' said Dr. Robert Amyot, president of CAE Healthcare. 'The size, physiology, responses and treatment options for neonates are unique and require a specialized patient simulator to ensure the best preparation for safe and effective care.'

Operated by the CAE Maestro software, CAE Luna offers physiological modeling that responds as a newborn would to clinical interventions. A wireless and tetherless infant simulator, CAE Luna can be operated in hospitals or educational settings with a laptop, and without power cords or cables. The IV ports, peripheral arterial catheter site and umbilical cord allow caregivers to safely practice administering medications and fluids to a newborn patient. CAE Luna's advanced airway and tracheostomy site allows repeat practice of delicate airway procedures without risk.

CAE Luna can be configured for essential infant nursing skills or for more advanced international Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) and Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) training requirements. The neonatal simulator will include Simulated Clinical Experiences (SCEs) for easy integration of simulation-based curriculum into clinical education for infant care.

CAE Luna is available for presale, and can be previewed at the IMSH conference and at the Human Patient Simulation Network (HPSN) World conference in Orlando in February. Learn more about CAE Luna at caehealthcare.com/luna.