CAE : Healthcare unveils a new Centre of Excellence and its new CAE Luna infant simulator

CAE Healthcare and ESPA-Montréal announced today that they have established a training partnership to improve clinical education and impact the quality and safety of patient care in Québec. They will develop and validate new training technologies, tools, software and curriculum for healthcare professionals and students. The ESPA-Montréal simulation centre is now designated as a CAE Centre of Excellence, the third one in the world currently active and the second in Canada.

'We are delighted to partner with ESPA-Montréal to advance the education and training practices that will have a direct impact on healthcare delivery and patient outcomes in Quebec,' said Rekha Ranganathan, President of CAE Healthcare. 'CAE Centres of Excellence exemplify best practices in simulation and actively contribute to the body of knowledge around healthcare safety and education.'

Launched last summer, ESPA-Montréal is a non-profit organization whose members include nine educational institutions, two healthcare organizations and two school boards. As a regional training hub, ESPA-Montréal offers expertise and services designed to improve the effectiveness of clinical education and integrate simulation into training, certification and maintenance of the competence of health professionals.

'Today, thanks to a unique partnership with CAE Healthcare, ESPA-Montréal is becoming an important player in research and development of technologies in order to enrich the training and therefore the quality and safety of healthcare,' said Malika Habel, President of the Board of ESPA-Montréal. 'It is a milestone for ESPA-Montréal, whose mission is to contribute, using technologies, to the training of confident healthcare workers, ready to intervene in all clinical situations, even the most rare and unexpected.'

CAE Healthcare has a long-standing partnership with several educational institutions in Québec, especially with the Université de Montréal. CAE Healthcare also has Centres of Excellence in Edmonton, Alberta and Shawnee, Oklahoma.

A new technology on the market

To ensure the best preparation for safe and effective care on newborns, CAE Healthcare developed in Montreal an advanced simulator manikin which represents a newborn in the first 28 days of life. Because neonates have a unique size and physiology and their treatment options and responses require special attention, the simulator allows healthcare providers to develop the knowledge and proficiency to do what is necessary to save a baby's life.

'During the first month, neonates are at their most vulnerable and susceptible to extreme health crises. From ventilation and intubation to neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) and post-resuscitation stabilization of a neonate, CAE Luna satisfies requirements for Infant Nursing Skills, Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP),' said Dr. Robert Amyot, strategic advisor for CAE Healthcare.

First announced earlier this year, the CAE Luna infant simulator will be available on the market starting next fall.