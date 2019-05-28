Log in
CAE : Healthcare unveils a new Centre of Excellence and its new CAE Luna infant simulator

05/28/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

CAE Healthcare and ESPA-Montréal announced today that they have established a training partnership to improve clinical education and impact the quality and safety of patient care in Québec. They will develop and validate new training technologies, tools, software and curriculum for healthcare professionals and students. The ESPA-Montréal simulation centre is now designated as a CAE Centre of Excellence, the third one in the world currently active and the second in Canada.

'We are delighted to partner with ESPA-Montréal to advance the education and training practices that will have a direct impact on healthcare delivery and patient outcomes in Quebec,' said Rekha Ranganathan, President of CAE Healthcare. 'CAE Centres of Excellence exemplify best practices in simulation and actively contribute to the body of knowledge around healthcare safety and education.'

Launched last summer, ESPA-Montréal is a non-profit organization whose members include nine educational institutions, two healthcare organizations and two school boards. As a regional training hub, ESPA-Montréal offers expertise and services designed to improve the effectiveness of clinical education and integrate simulation into training, certification and maintenance of the competence of health professionals.

'Today, thanks to a unique partnership with CAE Healthcare, ESPA-Montréal is becoming an important player in research and development of technologies in order to enrich the training and therefore the quality and safety of healthcare,' said Malika Habel, President of the Board of ESPA-Montréal. 'It is a milestone for ESPA-Montréal, whose mission is to contribute, using technologies, to the training of confident healthcare workers, ready to intervene in all clinical situations, even the most rare and unexpected.'

CAE Healthcare has a long-standing partnership with several educational institutions in Québec, especially with the Université de Montréal. CAE Healthcare also has Centres of Excellence in Edmonton, Alberta and Shawnee, Oklahoma.

A new technology on the market

To ensure the best preparation for safe and effective care on newborns, CAE Healthcare developed in Montreal an advanced simulator manikin which represents a newborn in the first 28 days of life. Because neonates have a unique size and physiology and their treatment options and responses require special attention, the simulator allows healthcare providers to develop the knowledge and proficiency to do what is necessary to save a baby's life.

'During the first month, neonates are at their most vulnerable and susceptible to extreme health crises. From ventilation and intubation to neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) and post-resuscitation stabilization of a neonate, CAE Luna satisfies requirements for Infant Nursing Skills, Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP),' said Dr. Robert Amyot, strategic advisor for CAE Healthcare.

First announced earlier this year, the CAE Luna infant simulator will be available on the market starting next fall.

About ESPA-Montréal

Through the implementation of environments for scenario-based learning with patient simulators, ESPA-Montréal is a regional hub of expertise and innovation in health. This hub is the result of a collaboration between the education and health sectors aiming to match training to employment in the latter, particularly through the implementation of innovative teaching methods and the use of state-of-the-art simulation equipment. ESPA-Montréal provides the integration of high-fidelity patient simulation (HPS), both in initial training and continuing education. www.espamontreal.ca

About CAE Healthcare

CAE Healthcare offers cutting-edge learning tools to healthcare students and professionals, allowing them to develop practical experience through risk-free simulation training before treating real patients. CAE Healthcare's full spectrum of simulation solutions includes surgical and imaging simulation, curriculum, the CAE LearningSpace audiovisual and center management platform and highly realistic adult, pediatric and baby patient simulators. Today, approximately 13,500 CAE Healthcare simulators and audiovisual solutions are in use worldwide by medical schools, nursing schools, hospitals, defense forces and other entities. www.cae.com/healthcare

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defense crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae/

Photos of the event will be available at https://www.cae.com/multimedia-centre/ following the event

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 18:13:09 UTC
