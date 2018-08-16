CAE : and Abu Dhabi Aviation Training Centre receive FAA Part 142 certification for new Embraer ERJ145 training

CAE and Abu Dhabi Aviation Training Centre (ADATC) announced today having received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Part 142 training on a new Embraer ERJ 145 full-flight simulator (FFS). The certification enables the centre to conduct FAA-approved training, testing and certification for type-ratings on that platform. In November 2017, CAE and ADATC announced the introduction of the new ERJ145 pilot training program in the Middle-East, with Falcon Aviation as the launch customer.

'We are glad to receive approval from the FAA for Part 142 training and begin training FAA operators on the new CAE-built Embraer ERJ 145 FFS,' said H.E. Nadir Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation. 'We are committed to delivering best-in-class training to our customers.'

'Receiving certification for training is always an important milestone. We're delighted that our latest Embraer ERJ 145 full-flight simulator is now ready-for-training to support FAA operators,' said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. 'We look forward to offering outstanding customer training experiences to operators in collaboration with ADA long into the future.'

CAE and ADA share a relationship that spans over a decade. Together they deliver world-class training, supporting ADA and other regional operators' training needs through CAE instructor-led training, comprehensive courseware, and innovative training equipment. ADA currently operates four CAE-built FFSs, including the Embraer ERJ145.