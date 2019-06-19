CAE : awarded contract to train U.S. Navy UC-12 Huron aircrews

CAE today announced that CAE USA has been awarded a contract to provide classroom and simulator training for United States Navy UC-12 aircrews.
Training will be delivered at the CAE Dothan Training Center in Dothan, Alabama, in addition to CAE training centers in Dallas, Texas and Morristown, New Jersey.
The UC-12 is a military version of the Beechcraft King Air multi-mission aircraft and used by the Navy for personnel and cargo transport, range clearance, medical evacuation, and humanitarian assistance. The Navy operates UC-12B/F/M Huron as modified variants of the King Air B200 as well as the UC-12W Huron as a modified version of the King Air 350 aircraft.
'CAE has an unmatched ability to leverage a global network of training centers and training programs,' said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. 'The award of this contract is a great example of CAE's Defense and Civil business units working together to deliver a comprehensive training program for the United States Navy. We are particularly pleased that Navy C-12 aircrews will be joining the Army and Air Force in training C-12 pilots at our Dothan Training Center in Alabama.'
CAE will be providing initial and refresher training courses for Navy pilots and naval flight officers. Training for Navy UC-12 aircrews on the King Air 200 Pro Line 21™ cockpit will be conducted at the CAE Dothan Training Center while non-Pro Line King Air 200 will take place at the CAE Dallas training center. Training for Navy UC-12 aircrews on the King Air 350 Pro Line 21™ and Fusion® cockpits will be conducted at the CAE New Jersey Morristown training center.
CAE's Defense & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centers, training services and simulation products across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defense and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.
CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defense crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com
