Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cae Inc    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC

(CAE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CAE : awarded contract to train U.S. Navy UC-12 Huron aircrews

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 12:19am EDT

CAE today announced that CAE USA has been awarded a contract to provide classroom and simulator training for United States Navy UC-12 aircrews.

Training will be delivered at the CAE Dothan Training Center in Dothan, Alabama, in addition to CAE training centers in Dallas, Texas and Morristown, New Jersey.

The UC-12 is a military version of the Beechcraft King Air multi-mission aircraft and used by the Navy for personnel and cargo transport, range clearance, medical evacuation, and humanitarian assistance. The Navy operates UC-12B/F/M Huron as modified variants of the King Air B200 as well as the UC-12W Huron as a modified version of the King Air 350 aircraft.

'CAE has an unmatched ability to leverage a global network of training centers and training programs,' said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. 'The award of this contract is a great example of CAE's Defense and Civil business units working together to deliver a comprehensive training program for the United States Navy. We are particularly pleased that Navy C-12 aircrews will be joining the Army and Air Force in training C-12 pilots at our Dothan Training Center in Alabama.'

CAE will be providing initial and refresher training courses for Navy pilots and naval flight officers. Training for Navy UC-12 aircrews on the King Air 200 Pro Line 21 cockpit will be conducted at the CAE Dothan Training Center while non-Pro Line King Air 200 will take place at the CAE Dallas training center. Training for Navy UC-12 aircrews on the King Air 350 Pro Line 21™ and Fusion® cockpits will be conducted at the CAE New Jersey Morristown training center.

CAE's Defense & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centers, training services and simulation products across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defense and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defense crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 04:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAE INC
12:19aCAE : awarded contract to train U.S. Navy UC-12 Huron aircrews
PU
06/17CAE : extends pilot and cabin crew training agreement with SAS for five-years
PU
06/17CAE : and Air Europa extend pilot training agreement for another 5 years
PU
06/13CAE INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/29CAE : to begin work on design phase of Canadian Surface Combatant ship program; ..
AQ
05/29CAE : MAD-XR next-generation magnetic anomaly detection system enters production..
AQ
05/29CAE : MAD-XR next-generation magnetic anomaly detection system enters production
PU
05/28CAE : Healthcare unveils a new Centre of Excellence and its new CAE Luna infant ..
PU
05/28CAE : to begin work on design phase of Canadian Surface Combatant ship program
AQ
05/22CAE : accelerates digital transformation to enhance business aircraft pilot trai..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 740 M
EBIT 2020 596 M
Net income 2020 374 M
Debt 2020 1 710 M
Yield 2020 1,41%
P/E ratio 2020 24,62
P/E ratio 2021 21,85
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
Capitalization 9 161 M
Chart CAE INC
Duration : Period :
Cae Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 36,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Parent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Paul Manley Chairman
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Independent Director
Michael M. Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAE INC37.86%6 905
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (ADR)62.69%13 962
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%10 832
IDP EDUCATION LTD86.22%2 922
ARCO PLATFORM LTD98.46%1 952
ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUN GR LTD - ADR3.72%1 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About