CAE : awarded contract to train U.S. Navy UC-12 Huron aircrews

CAE today announced that CAE USA has been awarded a contract to provide classroom and simulator training for United States Navy UC-12 aircrews.

Training will be delivered at the CAE Dothan Training Center in Dothan, Alabama, in addition to CAE training centers in Dallas, Texas and Morristown, New Jersey.

The UC-12 is a military version of the Beechcraft King Air multi-mission aircraft and used by the Navy for personnel and cargo transport, range clearance, medical evacuation, and humanitarian assistance. The Navy operates UC-12B/F/M Huron as modified variants of the King Air B200 as well as the UC-12W Huron as a modified version of the King Air 350 aircraft.

'CAE has an unmatched ability to leverage a global network of training centers and training programs,' said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. 'The award of this contract is a great example of CAE's Defense and Civil business units working together to deliver a comprehensive training program for the United States Navy. We are particularly pleased that Navy C-12 aircrews will be joining the Army and Air Force in training C-12 pilots at our Dothan Training Center in Alabama.'

CAE will be providing initial and refresher training courses for Navy pilots and naval flight officers. Training for Navy UC-12 aircrews on the King Air 200 Pro Line 21™ cockpit will be conducted at the CAE Dothan Training Center while non-Pro Line King Air 200 will take place at the CAE Dallas training center. Training for Navy UC-12 aircrews on the King Air 350 Pro Line 21™ and Fusion® cockpits will be conducted at the CAE New Jersey Morristown training center.