Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CAE Inc.    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAE : built Predator Mission Trainer now in-service at General Atomics Flight Test and Training Center in North Dakota

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 08:16am EDT

CAE today announced that General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has installed a CAE-built Predator Mission Trainer at its Flight Test and Training Center (FTTC) located at the Grand Sky Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Business Park near Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Predator Mission Trainer will be used to advance the quality and capability of remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) synthetic training provided by GA-ASI at the FTTC. GA-ASI offers a range of pilot and sensor operator training at the FTTC for operators of GA-ASI's family of RPA systems.

'Our Predator Mission Trainer delivers an unprecedented level of fidelity and capability in the use of simulation-based training for remotely piloted aircraft pilots and sensor operators,' said Todd Probert, Group President, Defense & Security, CAE. 'The addition of a Predator Mission Trainer at GA-ASI's training center in North Dakota extends our training collaboration and will enable GA-ASI to add more synthetic training to the syllabus used to train customer aircrews as well as their own instructors.'

The Predator Mission Trainer now operating at GA-ASI's FTTC is similar to the first Predator Mission Trainer jointly developed by CAE and GA-ASI for the Italian Air Force, which can deliver 'zero-flight time' training based on the high-fidelity simulation of both the flight model and sensor systems. The Predator Mission Trainer at the FTTC simulates GA-ASI's Block 30 ground control station for the MQ-9 RPA and will be used to deliver initial qualification and aircraft sensor systems training in addition to mission-specific training. With a zero-flight time simulator such as the CAE Predator Mission Trainer, aircrews can potentially conduct all training in the simulator without necessarily requiring further training on the actual aircraft.

'Highly skilled and well-trained aircrews are absolutely critical to the successful operation and deployment of our proven Predator remotely piloted aircraft systems,' said David R. Alexander, President, GA-ASI. 'This Predator Mission Trainer at our training center in North Dakota will enhance the multi-domain training we can offer in a synthetic environment and give us added flexibility to deliver advanced training without restrictions due to weather or airspace.'

Later this spring, CAE will deliver a second Predator Mission Trainer to GA-ASI's Gray Butte Flight Operations Facility near Palmdale, California.

CAE's Defence & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centres, training services and simulation products across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defence and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 12:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAE INC.
08:16aCAE : built Predator Mission Trainer now in-service at General Atomics Flight Te..
PU
03/24CAE : Healthcare and iRIS Health Solutions to share coronavirus scenario on glob..
PU
03/23AIR CANADA : Flight trainer CAE sees positive signs in China despite coronavirus..
RE
03/20CAE : invited to take part in RBC-moderated webcast about the COVID-19 situation..
PR
03/12CAE : Healthcare to offer coronavirus simulation training scenario and webinars ..
AQ
03/12CAE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05CAE : announces opening of its 2020 CAE Women in Flight scholarship program
AQ
02/28Past Strains Between Boeing, FAA Threaten MAX Simulator Plans--Update
DJ
02/28BOEING : Plans for 737 MAX Simulator Face Unusual Challenge
DJ
02/13CAE : USA achieves AS9100 certification
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 717 M
EBIT 2020 577 M
Net income 2020 358 M
Debt 2020 2 186 M
Yield 2020 2,44%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 4 733 M
Chart CAE INC.
Duration : Period :
CAE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,56  CAD
Last Close Price 17,79  CAD
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Parent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Paul Manley Chairman
Pascal Grenier VP-Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Michael M. Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAE INC.-48.25%3 339
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.52%19 829
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-10.73%17 148
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-4.39%2 322
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED0.00%1 800
AFYA LIMITED0.00%1 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group