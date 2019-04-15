Log in
CAE : introduces new course offerings at Dothan Training Center

04/15/2019 | 08:18am EDT

Today at the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Mission Solutions Summit, CAE announced it has begun offering several new courses at the CAE Dothan Training Center in Dothan, Alabama.

CAE is offering both five-day and three-day C-12/King Air B200 recurrent/refresher training courses as well as a three-day Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) course offered in partnership with Aviation Performance Solutions (APS).

The CAE Dothan Training Center is the site for United States Army fixed-wing flight training as well as U.S. Air Force C-12 training. The military approved and certified training center is also available to other U.S. and international military customers.

'The CAE Dothan Training Center has now been open for two years and during that time we have focused intently on delivering high-quality fixed-wing flight training to the Army and Air Force,' said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. 'While we continue to support the base contract for Army Fixed-Wing Flight Training and increase the number of Army fixed-wing aviators training annually, we also have capacity to offer pilot training to other operators. Our new C-12/King Air B200 recurrent courses and Upset Prevention and Recovery Training course are available to not just the U.S. Army, but other military customers as well.'

The five and three-day C-12/King Air B200 recurrent/refresher courses include academic ground school training, brief/debrief sessions and full-flight simulator training in new CAE-built C-12/King Air B200 simulators. There are three different cockpit configurations available for full-flight simulator training: Collins Aerospace Proline 21; Collins Aerospace Proline 2; and Universal (UNS-1F).

The three-day UPRT course is delivered in partnership by CAE and APS, the world's largest provider of UPRT solutions. The course provides a comprehensive understanding and practical live aircraft training in CAE's Grob G120TP aircraft to address Loss-of-Control In-Flight (LOC-I), one of the leading causes of aircraft incidents globally. The course provides students with the awareness and understanding to recognize, prevent, and if required, recover from upset events in an aircraft.

The CAE Dothan Training Center is a new and modern 79,000 square foot training facility located at Dothan Regional Airport in Dothan, Alabama. CAE is the prime contractor responsible for the Army Fixed-Wing Flight Training program that provides the training required to fly the Army's fleet of more than 350 fixed-wing aircraft. Academic, simulator, and live-flying training using CAE-owned Grob G120TP and Army-owned C-12 aircraft is delivered at the CAE Dothan Training Center. The training facility also includes a fitness center, cafeteria and other amenities.

CAE's Defense & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centers, training services and simulation products across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defense and security customers through regional operations in the United States/Latin America; Canada; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 9,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defense crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 12:17:06 UTC
