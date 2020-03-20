Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CAE Inc.    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAE : invited to take part in RBC-moderated webcast about the COVID-19 situation and its impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

MONTREAL, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – RBC Capital Markets will host a conference call with CAE's leadership team on Monday, March 23 at 11 a.m. EDT. Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate on this call, which will be moderated by Steve Arthur, Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

The session is intended to provide insights on the potential impact of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, along with mitigating actions being implemented. The discussion will focus on the resiliency of CAE's business model, balance sheet status and flexibility, as well as operational and financial measures being taken across CAE, during these unprecedented times.

The meeting will be webcast live at this address : https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/meetings/5zfdM1kv.cfm

Shortly after the session, the replay will be available on CAE's website until March 30. 

 

Event:

In conversation with CAE management: Navigating through unprecedented times



Date:

Monday, March 23, 2020



Time:

11 a.m. ET

 

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defense crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-invited-to-take-part-in-rbc-moderated-webcast-about-the-covid-19-situation-and-its-impact-301027775.html

SOURCE CAE INC.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAE INC.
07:43pCAE : invited to take part in RBC-moderated webcast about the COVID-19 situation..
PR
03/12CAE : Healthcare to offer coronavirus simulation training scenario and webinars ..
AQ
03/12CAE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05CAE : announces opening of its 2020 CAE Women in Flight scholarship program
AQ
02/28Past Strains Between Boeing, FAA Threaten MAX Simulator Plans--Update
DJ
02/28BOEING : Plans for 737 MAX Simulator Face Unusual Challenge
DJ
02/13CAE : USA achieves AS9100 certification
PU
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/11CAE : renews its normal course issuer bid
AQ
02/11CAE : reports third quarter fiscal 2020 results
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group