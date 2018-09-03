CAE re-opens cadet recruitment for the Generation easyJet Pilot Training Programme in partnership with the leading European airline

Applications are now open at cae.com/easyJet



MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE and easyJet announced today the re-opening of the Generation easyJet Pilot Training Programme to recruit aspiring pilots over the next six months. Recruitment is open to cadets from all European countries to support easyJet’s growing bases in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

While maintaining the option to follow ground school classes in Oxford, UK, CAE will open, for the first time, Generation easyJet ground school classes in its Brussels, Belgium and Madrid, Spain aviation academy locations. Flight training phases will continue to be served from Phoenix (Arizona), USA and Oxford, UK. Selected cadets will follow one of two training routes: either Multi-Crew Pilot License (MPL) or Integrated Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL). Upon completion of training, the next generation of pilots will join operations as easyJet co-pilots.

“We are delighted to open our Generation easyJet Pilot Training Programme once again. easyJet values diversity and having a workforce that reflects our customer base, so we look forward to welcoming the next generation of aspiring pilots from across Europe to apply and pursue this rewarding career,” said David Morgan, Director of Flight Operations for easyJet. “At easyJet, we pride ourselves in having a team of the highest talent. We offer our pilots a clear career path with the opportunity to develop from First Officer to Captain quicker than at other airlines. This is an exciting time to join easyJet as we continue to grow and develop to maintain our position as Europe’s leading airline.”

“We are proud to play a critical part in easyJet’s growth strategy by providing its next generation of pilots,” said Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. “By leveraging our extensive training network in Europe, we are able to offer the Generation easyJet Pilot Training Programme to a much larger pool of candidates across the continent.”

CAE has been delivering training equipment and services for easyJet pilots since 2004, in addition to developing professional pilots across its training network. In 2010, easyJet selected CAE as its launch partner for its Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL) training programme. To date, CAE has selected, assessed, trained and delivered more than 900 first officers through the easyJet MPL Integrated ATPL and initial type-rating training programmes for the airline.

The online application for the Generation easyJet Pilot Training Programme is now open. For more information and to apply, visit www.cae.com/easyjet.

About easyJet



easyJet is Europe’s leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe's primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service.



easyJet flies on more of Europe’s most popular routes than any other airline. easyJet carries over 83 million passengers annually, of which more than 13 million are travelling on business. easyJet flies 308 aircraft on more than 1000 routes to 154 airports across 33 countries. More than 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.



easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in eight countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports a number of local charities and also has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over £10m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.



The airline takes sustainability seriously. easyJet invests in the latest technology, operates efficiently and fills most of its seats which means that an easyJet passenger's carbon footprint is 22% less than a passenger on a traditional airline, flying the same aircraft on the same route.



Innovation is in easyJet’s DNA – from our launch over 20 years ago when we changed the way people fly to the present day where we lead the industry in digital, web, engineering and operational innovations to make travel easier and more affordable for our passengers.



About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 9,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com. Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc



