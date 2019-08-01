Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cae Inc    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC

(CAE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CAE : to train over 700 new pilots for Southwest Airlines' Destination 225° program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

CAE announced today the launch of a cadet pilot training program where CAE will train more than 700 new professional pilots over the next 10 years for Southwest Airlines' Destination 225° program at CAE's aviation academy in Phoenix, Arizona.

'Destination 225° will support Southwest Airlines by developing world-class pilots who are ready to fly 'The Southwest Way',' said Alan Kasher, Southwest Airlines' Vice President of Flight Operations. 'We're proud to partner with CAE in this comprehensive pilot development mission designed to make a pathway to becoming a Southwest Pilot an attainable goal for passionate, qualified individuals. CAE is an experienced, global leader in pilot training programs, and we look forward to working together for years to come.'

'This is another important step in our long-term relationship with Southwest, we look forward to training the next generation of Southwest pilots at our aviation academy in Phoenix,' said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. 'There is a growing need for airline pilots, and this program will set a new standard in initial pilot training and in the transition to a professional pilot career in the United States. We are committed to ensuring that our industry has the qualified pilots it requires, and this collaboration with Southwest, the largest U.S domestic carrier, is another great example of this commitment.'

Since 2002, CAE has been providing training equipment to Southwest Airlines in Dallas, where it currently operates more than 15 CAE Boeing 737NG full-flight simulators (FFS) including CAE's 7000XR Series and more than 20 CAE flight training devices including, the latest XR Series suite. All devices are equipped with CAE Tropos™ 6000XR visual system and the latest Boeing 737 MAX FFS is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2019 at Southwest Airlines' training facility in Dallas.

CAE's cadet pilot training program and Destination 225°

CAE will screen, assess and train cadets selected by Southwest Airlines. Starting in January 2020, the selected cadets will begin FAA pilot licensing ground school followed by flight training at CAE. To join Southwest Airlines, the pilots can choose between two pathways to gain the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) requirements. In the first pathway, pilots can accumulate 1,500 hours as flight instructors at CAE Phoenix; in the second pathway, they have the opportunity to apply for First Officer positions with Destination 225° exclusive launch partners XOJET Aviation and Jet Linx. The business-jet pathway allows pilots to build their flying experience operating state-of-the-art business jets while enjoying the quality of life, compensation and benefits of being an XOJET Aviation or Jet Linx pilot, including the opportunity to upgrade to Captain.

CAE, XOJET Aviation and Jet Linx, as well as global business aviation benchmarking organization ARGUS, were selected as exclusive partners for the Destination 225° cadet program because of their cultural alignment with Southwest Airlines, commitment to safety, and dedication to setting a new, enhanced standard for pilot training.

This training program is enabled by enhanced training, safety and operational reporting measures endorsed by Southwest Airlines and its exclusive partners. Both pathways lead to a transition Transport training program that bridges experience from flight instruction to commercial transport operations. Once completed, pilots with the required experience can apply to Southwest Airlines as First Officer candidates and undergo Southwest's rigorous new-hire pilot training and Boeing 737NG type-rating training at the airline's state-of-the-art training facility in Dallas. For more information on prerequisites and on how to apply, visit www.cae.com/southwestairlines.

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 17:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAE INC
01:25pCAE : to train over 700 new pilots for Southwest Airlines' Destination 225° prog..
PU
01:21pCAE : to train over 700 new pilots for Southwest Airlines' Destination 225° prog..
PR
01:21pCAE : to train over 700 new pilots for Southwest Airlines' Destination 225° prog..
AQ
07/24CAE : Latest RAAF graduates of Introductory Fighter Course leverage investments ..
PU
07/22CAE : Pascale Alpha, Director, Public Affairs and Global Communications
PU
07/09CAE : expands cadet training capabilities in Europe with a new flight training l..
PU
07/09CAE : inaugurates new flight training centre in Bogota with anchor customer Avia..
PU
06/19Canada's CAE forms joint venture with Guangdong Aerocity for flight simulator..
AQ
06/19CAE : awarded contract to train U.S. Navy UC-12 Huron aircrews
PU
06/17CAE : extends pilot and cabin crew training agreement with SAS for five-years
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 738 M
EBIT 2020 592 M
Net income 2020 377 M
Debt 2020 1 780 M
Yield 2020 1,22%
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
EV / Sales2021 2,78x
Capitalization 9 475 M
Chart CAE INC
Duration : Period :
Cae Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,83  CAD
Last Close Price 35,59  CAD
Spread / Highest target 3,96%
Spread / Average Target 0,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Parent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Paul Manley Chairman
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Independent Director
Michael M. Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAE INC41.57%7 209
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (ADR)90.31%16 553
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%12 471
IDP EDUCATION LTD94.73%3 354
ARCO PLATFORM LTD99.55%2 223
ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUN GR LTD - ADR-5.26%1 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group