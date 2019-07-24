Cae : Latest RAAF graduates of Introductory Fighter Course leverage investments in synthetic training capabilities

CAE today announced it has supported the Royal Australian Air Force in the trial and implementation of advanced synthetic training capabilities as part of the Introductory Fighter Course (IFC) at RAAF Base Williamtown.

The first class of pilots taking part in the IFC leveraging an increased use of synthetic training, including networked simulators, recently graduated and are now proceeding to training on their assigned fast-jet aircraft.

Utilising the two CAE-built Hawk Mk127 full-mission simulators at RAAF Williamtown, CAE and RAAF training personnel developed new virtual training scenarios focused on a range of advanced mission profiles, including air combat maneuvering and multi-jet intercept. In addition to enhancing the operating performance of constructive computer-generated forces within the training scenarios, CAE added realism to the advanced final stages of lead-in fighter training by networking the two FMSs, thus allowing multiple students and instructors to fly the same mission or fly against each other.

For its support in developing and implementing the enhancements to the Introductory Fighter Course, CAE Australia received a Certificate of Appreciation from Air Vice-Marshal Catherine Roberts, Head of the Aerospace Systems Division, Royal Australian Air Force.

'CAE developed new lesson plans and mission scenarios to accurately simulate elements of the Introductory Fighter Course traditionally conducted in airborne events,' said Air Vice-Marshal Roberts. 'Maximum training benefit was delivered by supporting our 76 Squadron flying instructors in the use of the new mission profiles, and CAE's efforts have been outstanding in supporting the Lead-In Fighter Training enterprise for the RAAF.'

During the latest IFC, use of the two Hawk Mk127 FMSs more than doubled compared to previous courses. RAAF and CAE instructors delivered the simulator training after rapid development of the new mission training scenarios. In addition, CAE's on-site maintenance and support personnel introduced improved maintenance procedures to ensure maximum availability for the increased use of the simulators.

'The enhanced Introductory Fighter Course is a great example of how a government-industry relationship should work to deliver value and capability,' said Ian Bell, CAE's Vice President and General Manager, Asia/Pacific/Middle East. 'We are honoured to be part of the integrated team supporting the RAAF's lead-in fighter training program at both RAAF Williamtown and RAAF Pearce, and privileged to play a role in helping prepare its next-generation fighter pilots.'