Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cae Inc    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC

(CAE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cae : Latest RAAF graduates of Introductory Fighter Course leverage investments in synthetic training capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

CAE today announced it has supported the Royal Australian Air Force in the trial and implementation of advanced synthetic training capabilities as part of the Introductory Fighter Course (IFC) at RAAF Base Williamtown.

The first class of pilots taking part in the IFC leveraging an increased use of synthetic training, including networked simulators, recently graduated and are now proceeding to training on their assigned fast-jet aircraft.

Utilising the two CAE-built Hawk Mk127 full-mission simulators at RAAF Williamtown, CAE and RAAF training personnel developed new virtual training scenarios focused on a range of advanced mission profiles, including air combat maneuvering and multi-jet intercept. In addition to enhancing the operating performance of constructive computer-generated forces within the training scenarios, CAE added realism to the advanced final stages of lead-in fighter training by networking the two FMSs, thus allowing multiple students and instructors to fly the same mission or fly against each other.

For its support in developing and implementing the enhancements to the Introductory Fighter Course, CAE Australia received a Certificate of Appreciation from Air Vice-Marshal Catherine Roberts, Head of the Aerospace Systems Division, Royal Australian Air Force.

'CAE developed new lesson plans and mission scenarios to accurately simulate elements of the Introductory Fighter Course traditionally conducted in airborne events,' said Air Vice-Marshal Roberts. 'Maximum training benefit was delivered by supporting our 76 Squadron flying instructors in the use of the new mission profiles, and CAE's efforts have been outstanding in supporting the Lead-In Fighter Training enterprise for the RAAF.'

During the latest IFC, use of the two Hawk Mk127 FMSs more than doubled compared to previous courses. RAAF and CAE instructors delivered the simulator training after rapid development of the new mission training scenarios. In addition, CAE's on-site maintenance and support personnel introduced improved maintenance procedures to ensure maximum availability for the increased use of the simulators.

'The enhanced Introductory Fighter Course is a great example of how a government-industry relationship should work to deliver value and capability,' said Ian Bell, CAE's Vice President and General Manager, Asia/Pacific/Middle East. 'We are honoured to be part of the integrated team supporting the RAAF's lead-in fighter training program at both RAAF Williamtown and RAAF Pearce, and privileged to play a role in helping prepare its next-generation fighter pilots.'

CAE's Defence & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centres, training services and simulation products across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defence and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 00:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAE INC
08:05pCAE : Latest RAAF graduates of Introductory Fighter Course leverage investments ..
PU
07/22CAE : Pascale Alpha, Director, Public Affairs and Global Communications
PU
07/09CAE : expands cadet training capabilities in Europe with a new flight training l..
PU
07/09CAE : inaugurates new flight training centre in Bogota with anchor customer Avia..
PU
06/19Canada's CAE forms joint venture with Guangdong Aerocity for flight simulator..
AQ
06/19CAE : awarded contract to train U.S. Navy UC-12 Huron aircrews
PU
06/17CAE : extends pilot and cabin crew training agreement with SAS for five-years
PU
06/17CAE : and Air Europa extend pilot training agreement for another 5 years
PU
06/13CAE INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/29CAE : to begin work on design phase of Canadian Surface Combatant ship program; ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 745 M
EBIT 2020 593 M
Net income 2020 377 M
Debt 2020 1 780 M
Yield 2020 1,21%
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
EV / Sales2021 2,81x
Capitalization 9 558 M
Chart CAE INC
Duration : Period :
Cae Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,83  CAD
Last Close Price 35,90  CAD
Spread / Highest target 3,06%
Spread / Average Target -0,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Parent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Paul Manley Chairman
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Independent Director
Michael M. Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAE INC41.49%7 177
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (ADR)79.33%17 031
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%12 605
IDP EDUCATION LTD92.60%3 373
ARCO PLATFORM LTD102.35%2 254
ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUN GR LTD - ADR3.46%1 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group