CAE INC (CAE)

CAE INC (CAE)
News 
Official Publications

REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE's FY2019 third quarter financial results and conference call

02/05/2019 | 09:01am EST

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CAE; TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2019 third quarter results on Friday, February 8, 2019. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE’s performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE’s Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE’s Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts’ question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.                       

EventCAE's FY2019 Q3 financial results and conference call
  
Date:Friday, February 8, 2019
  
Time1:00 p.m. ET

Phone numbers for conference call

CountryPhone number
North America 1-877-586-3392
Canada+1-416-981-9024
Australia1800248619
Belgium080077657
France0800919393
Germany08001816101
Netherlands08000222280
Singapore8001012594
United Kingdom08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21916202

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 9,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com.

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc

CAE contacts:
Hélène V. Gagnon
Vice President, Public Affairs and Global Communications
1-514-340-5536 
helene.v.gagnon@cae.com

Investor relations:
Andrew Arnovitz
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
1-514-734-5760
andrew.arnovitz@cae.com                                                                                                                      

 

CAE.png


