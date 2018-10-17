Caesars Entertainment : Appoints Denise M. Clark To Board Of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced the appointment of Denise M. Clark to its Board of Directors, subject to required regulatory approvals. Clark currently serves as a member of United Natural Foods board of directors, where she is a member of both the Audit and Nominating & Governance committees.

"Denise is a well-respected and experienced corporate leader with a proven track record of success throughout her career across a variety of areas, including technology and global operations, which are important to Caesars as we move forward," said Jim Hunt, Chairman of the Board. "She is a natural problem solver and will be a welcome addition to the Caesars boardroom."

Clark brings to the Caesars Board of Directors more than two decades of experience in highly complex organizations, including the U.S. Navy and several leading multinational companies across a variety of industries. She recently retired from Estée Lauder after serving as Chief Information Officer of the $12 billion skincare company from 2012 to 2017. During her tenure at Estée Lauder, Clark was responsible for information technology and partnering to build the company's omni-channel capabilities that seamlessly connected digital, online and in-store offerings to enhance the overall consumer experience.

"As we continue to execute on the technology transformation of Caesars Entertainment, we have focused on developing scalable platforms that can readily take advantage of growth opportunities and allow us to bring the Caesars experience efficiently to new markets," said Mark Frissora, President and CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Denise will bring to our Board extremely relevant perspectives as we continue to implement our growth and value creation strategies."

"I'm pleased to be joining the Caesars board as the Company enters into its next phase of growth and development," Clark said. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team as the company continues to execute on its strategies to deliver increased and sustainable long-term value."

Prior to joining Estée Lauder, Clark served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Hasbro from 2007 to 2012. Before Hasbro, Clark spent seven years at Mattel where she served as Chief Technology Officer. Clark began her business career at Apple Computer. Prior to that, Clark served for 13 years in the United States Navy and specialized in advanced cryptology for the National Security Agency. She retired with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Sociology from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a MBA from San Jose State University.

With the addition of Clark, Caesars Entertainment's Board of Directors will consist of 11 members.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainment-appoints-denise-m-clark-to-board-of-directors-300733066.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment Corporation