Caesars Entertainment : Atlantic City Resorts Officially Welcomed Guests Back To Their World Famous Beaches, Boardwalk and Marina District

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) Atlantic City welcomed guests back to their world-famous resorts today at Caesars, Harrah's Resort and Bally's, in accordance with the New Jersey Governor's Executive Orders and all state directives, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of Caesars' Boardwalk entrance on Friday, July 3.

Caesars Entertainment's Regional President, Ron Baumann, joined by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr., celebrated the milestone with a brief ceremony on the Atlantic City Boardwalk – opening the doors to Bally's, Caesars, and Harrah's Resort after over 100 days - welcoming back employees and customers.

"Today is an exciting day because we get to welcome back our team members and guests to Caesars, Harrah's Resort and Bally's and look forward to making new memories together," said Ron Baumann, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City. "Our health and safety protocols are at the forefront of our signature brand of hospitality, while continuing to offer a fun and enjoyable experience for guests. At the same time, we are excited to launch a first for us - al fresco dining experiences at each resort, starting today, just in time for the holiday weekend."

Guests of Caesars resorts in Atlantic City can now enjoy takeout and outdoor dining options for food and beverages, including unique, al fresco dining experiences such as Guy Fieri's Rooftop Chop at Bally's, Gordon Ramsay Steak Under The Stars at Harrah's Resort, and the 25-year Atlantic City favorite, Nero's Italian Steakhouse at Caesars. These acclaimed restaurants provide the perfect setting to spend your July 4th weekend and dining throughout the summer. Images of must-try dining options offered at all three locations can be found here .

"We are looking forward to a great summer here in Atlantic City. Now more than ever, AC is a great getaway escape for those living within driving distance of the destination," said Baumann. "Whether it's the beautiful beach and boardwalk here at Caesars & Bally's or Harrah's Resort in the Marina District, we have something for everyone."

On its gaming floors, the three properties have rearranged slot machine banks to allow for social distancing, and now have fewer seats to allow for better spacing at table games.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is important to us, and we look forward to welcoming them back today with a fun and enjoyable experience, emphasizing social distancing and cleanliness," added Baumann.

As a thank you to all first responders, Caesars Entertainment will share their appreciation by offering 10% off available rates. First responders can book via the call center or on caesars.com .

Images and b-roll footage of reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony can be found here .

For additional information on available takeout and outdoor food and beverage options, click here .

Further information on our health & safety plans can be found here .

