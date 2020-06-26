Log in
Caesars Entertainment : Atlantic City Resorts To Reopen July 3rd

06/26/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's order authorizing the reopening of Atlantic City casinos, Bally's, Caesars, and Harrah's Resort will re-open on Friday, July 3rd, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.*

"We are thrilled to welcome back both our team members and customers to Bally's, Caesars, and Harrah's Resort and look forward to creating more memories together," said Ron Baumann, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), Atlantic City region.  "The well-being of our team members and guests is important to us, and we are focused on enhancing our health and safety protocols to provide an enjoyable guest experience that emphasizes social distancing and cleanliness. Whether you plan to visit us on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, or enjoy the sophisticated setting of the Marina District, our resorts offer a great travel escape for guests this summer -- especially for those living within drive-time of the Jersey Shore, who can visit us on a tank of gas, without the flight."

Caesars Rewards customers will be welcomed back to three of the East Coast's pre-eminent gaming destinations with promotions like 5X Tier Credits & 5X Comps, as well as an enhanced loyalty card program that makes it easier to enjoy the benefits of being a Caesars Rewards customer.

Caesars Entertainment's Atlantic City properties will re-open in accordance with the directives from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.  Bally's, Caesars, and Harrah's Resort's health and safety plans were developed in accordance with guidance from both local and state health officials, as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC).  On its gaming floors, Caesars, Bally's, and Harrah's Resort have rearranged slot machine banks to allow for social distancing, and fewer seats will allow for better spacing at table games. Additionally, all hospitality offerings & restaurants will reopen at reduced capacity in adherence with social distancing practices. 

Further information on our health & safety plans, can be found here.

For image assets, click here.

A preview of available amenities at each resort is summarized below, with hours of operation available on caesars.com.

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
Doors Open Friday, July 3rd at 10am
Visit caesars.com for hours of operation 

  • The Pool will be open 8am-6pm daily
  • Bars & Lounges: X Bar, Eden Lounge, #BarWithNoName
  • Dining: Gordon Ramsay Steak, Coastal Craft, Martorano's, McCormick & Schmick's
  • Casual and Quick Service: Tazza, Guy Fieri's Sammich Joint, Pin-Up Pizza, AC Burger Co., Starbucks

Caesars Atlantic City
Doors Open Friday, July 3rd at 10am
Visit caesars.com for hours of operation

  • Dining: Nero's, Betty's Back Room, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, Kwi, Morton's, Café Roma
  • Bars & Lounges: Nero's Lounge, Toga, 2100 Bar & Lounge, Caesars Beachside Bar, Seven Stars Lounge
  • Casual and Quick Service: Tazza

Bally's Atlantic City
Doors Open Friday, July 3rd at 10am 
Visit caesars.com for hours of operation

  • Dining: Guy Fieri's Chophouse, Buca di Beppo, Noodle Village, Harry's Oyster Bar (outdoor dining available)
  • Bars & Lounges: Bally's Beach Bar (outdoor dining available), L-Bar, Mountain Bar & The Boardwalk Saloon at The Wild Wild West
  • Casual and Quick Service: AC Snack Shack at The Wild Wild West, Dunkin Donuts, Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint, Walt's Primo Pizza, Sac O' Subs

For more information on the reopening of our Atlantic City resorts, visit us online at caesars.com.

*The casinos' reopening plan is subject to regulatory approvals and is in anticipation of NJ Governor Phil Murphy's order authorizing reopening.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainments-atlantic-city-resorts-to-reopen-july-3rd-301084476.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
