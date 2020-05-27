Caesars Entertainment : Business Partners Support " Cares" Assistance Fund

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment ("Caesars Entertainment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CZR) today recognized several of its long-time business partners who have generously contributed to Caesars Cares. Caesars Cares is an assistance fund established to support the Company's team members across the U.S. who suffer unanticipated hardships, including during the closure of Caesars Entertainment's properties as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The fund is comprised of donations from the Company's Board of Directors, Management Team and business partners. The fund is in addition to the numerous donations made by Caesars Foundation across the country to organizations fighting COVID-19 in communities where Caesars Entertainment operates. Additionally, the Company recently made a grant to the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, which services displaced union workers and their families.

Carl C. Icahn has made a grant of $350,000 to Caesars Cares which has been matched by donations from many of the Company's business partners for a total of $700,000. Dining partner donors include Gordon Ramsay, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay, as well as Mr. Chow, Nobu Restaurant, Old Homestead and Rao's. Entertainment partner donors include Criss Angel, Jeff Dunham, Mat Franco, Jimmy Kimmel, Wayne Newton, Penn & Teller, Piff the Magic Dragon, Jerry Seinfeld and Donny Osmond. Show contributions include Bronx Wanderers, The Mac King Comedy Magic Show, Menopause the Musical, Paranormal and X Burlesque. Many of the Company's other business partners have made donations as well, including Adobe, Base Entertainment, C3 Presents, Desert Labor, Glist Entertainment, Kre8 Media, Red Mercury, Stabile Productions, Ticketmaster and We Serve.

"Caesars Cares will provide an additional financial bridge to team members experiencing unexpected setbacks as we work towards resuming operations and restoring normal business conditions. Generous donations from our business partners reflect the depth of Caesars' caring culture," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Additionally, since the beginning of this public health emergency, Caesars Foundation has shifted its focus to support our communities by helping 20 charitable organizations across the country fighting COVID-19," Rodio added.

Caesars Foundation's recent donation highlights include contributions to:

Nevada

Statewide: Nevada Community Foundation's Fund for the Governor's COVID Task Force.

Las Vegas region: Three Square Food Bank, City Impact Foundation, Macedonia Outreach Social Enrichment Services (MOSES), SHARE Village, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and Caridad.

East Coast

Community Food Bank of New Jersey and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey .

Midwest

United Way of Will County, NW Indiana Food Bank, COPE Food Pantry, Second Harvest Food Bank, Blue River Community Foundation and Dare to Care Louisville Food Bank.

Foodbank of the Heartland, New Visions Homeless Services food pantry and Harvesters Food Bank.

South

NW Louisiana Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, United Way of NW Louisiana and Mid-South Food Bank.

Previously, Caesars Entertainment announced it had donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to local food banks as well as cleaning supplies and thousands of personal protective equipment items to first responders and medical facilities battling COVID-19, and recently contributed cots and hundreds of bed linens, pillows and hygiene kits to various homeless shelters and care facilities.

Lifeboat, Inc., operating as "Caesars Cares," is a public charity funded with contributions from the Company's Board of Directors, executives, business partners and donations from any individuals who wish to contribute. Caesars Cares is overseen by a three-person board of directors, including two independent directors and a representative of Caesars Entertainment. To make a tax-deductible gift to the Caesars Cares fund or for more information, visit www.caesars.com/cares.

