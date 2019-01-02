Caesars Entertainment : Fly Into the New Year with the FLY LINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FLY LINQ now open!

FLY LINQ becomes the first zipline on the Las Vegas Strip.

'Superheroes' become the first to take flight in 2019, soaring through confetti and celebration.

Click here to download new photos and video.

On the first day of 2019, superheroes went sky-high to become the first to fly into 2019, high above The LINQ Promenade on the brand-new FLY LINQ, the first and only zipline on the Las Vegas Strip.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7893858-linq-promenade-fly-linq-zipline/

Ten fliers donned FLY LINQ-branded superhero ensembles to kick off the new year. As they soared above The LINQ Promenade, festive confetti cannons positioned along the open-air entertainment district detonated in celebration of this new, $20 million attraction.

'FLY LINQ is an exciting addition to The LINQ Promenade's attraction portfolio, adding a new dynamism to the environment, regardless whether you're riding or waving at the fliers from below,' says Shaun Swanger, senior vice president of attractions, retail and leasing for Caesars Entertainment. 'We're thrilled to begin 2019 and invite the world to come and experience this exhilarating attraction.'

FLY LINQ FAST FACTS:

The $20 million FLY LINQ is the first and only zipline on the Las Vegas Strip.

Developed by the team behind High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel.

10 side-by-side ziplines, capable of simultaneously launching all riders.

Height of launch tower: 114 feet or 14 stories.

Height of landing tower: 54 feet or more than five stories.

Positions to fly: seated or superhero (prone).

Length of each zipline: 1,121 feet.

Length of time: the ride takes approximately 35 to 45 seconds.

Average speed: 35 MPH.

FLY LINQ was developed in conjunction with Xventure LV, LLC, the company that specializes in high-capacity adventure rides situated in prime urban locations.

Minimum weight requirement: 60 pounds.

Hours of operation: Open daily at 11:30 a.m.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

ABOUT THE LINQ PROMENADE

The LINQ Promenade is the world-renowned, award-winning open-air district featuring more than 30 unique entertainment, retail and dining experiences with more to open in 2019. The LINQ Promenade also plays host to a variety of special events, festivals and parades throughout the year. Home to High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel, and FLY LINQ, the only zipline on the Las Vegas strip, The LINQ Promenade is now the center for world-class attractions. High Roller quickly emerged as an instantly recognizable part of the already-iconic Las Vegas skyline and consistently ranks as one of the best, 'must see' attractions by media outlets and websites around the world, ranging from Travel + Leisure to USA Today and Trip Advisor. The wheel's 28 glass-enclosed cabins feature an interactive 30-minute experience 550 feet in the air that includes video and music that fades away to unveil spectacular views. The sky is the limit for in-cabin experiences such as the popular Happy Half Hour (an exclusive open bar for guests 21 and over); Chocolate Tasting with Ethel M Chocolates and Yoga in the Sky. The brand-new FLY LINQ provides unparalleled views and features 10 side-by-side ziplines capable of simultaneously launching all riders from a 114-foot-tall launch tower to travel 1,121 feet through The LINQ Promenade at speeds up to 35 MPH. For more information, go to TheLINQ.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find @LINQPromenade on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fly-into-the-new-year-with-the-fly-linq-zipline-at-the-linq-promenade-300772018.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment

Desiree Webb/ Christina Cober, The Vox Agency, desiree@thevoxagency.com, christina@thevoxagency.com, (702) 569-0616, (541) 778-2738; Gia Silvaggio, Caesars Entertainment, gsilvaggio@caesars.com, (702) 286-3630