CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(CZR)
Caesars Entertainment : Harrah's Joliet Announces Reopening Date

07/17/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

Joliet, IL. (June 25, 2020) - Harrah's Joliet announces it will reopen at 9 am on Wednesday, July 1st to the general public in accordance with directives from the Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Gaming Board.

Harrah's Joliet will operate at 50 percent occupancy capacity, in accordance with guidelines issued by the State of Illinois. Slot machine banks will be arranged to allow for social distancing and limited table games will be offered with reduced capacity. Certain amenities including Poker, valet, Flavors the Buffet and the Laurel Lounge will remain closed until further notice. The Reserve will operate on a limited basis and reservations are recommended.

Harrah's Joliet will implement Caesars Entertainment Corporation's ('Caesars Entertainment') new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. Harrah's Joliet is focused on the well-being of team members, guests, and the community, and will strive to create an enjoyable environment that emphasizes sanitization and physical distancing practices.

The enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. All team members will wear company-provided masks. Guests will also be required to wear face coverings. The casino will have complimentary masks available for guests at entry.

Further updates on Caesars Entertainment's response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information.

###

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

For More Information:

Richard Broome

Rbroome@caesars.com

Investors:

Joyce Arpin

jthomas@caesars.com

Disclaimer

Caesars Entertainment Corporation published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 00:10:04 UTC
