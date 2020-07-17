Caesars Entertainment : Harrah's Joliet Announces Reopening Date

Joliet, IL. (June 25, 2020) - Harrah's Joliet announces it will reopen at 9 am on Wednesday, July 1st to the general public in accordance with directives from the Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Gaming Board.

Harrah's Joliet will operate at 50 percent occupancy capacity, in accordance with guidelines issued by the State of Illinois. Slot machine banks will be arranged to allow for social distancing and limited table games will be offered with reduced capacity. Certain amenities including Poker, valet, Flavors the Buffet and the Laurel Lounge will remain closed until further notice. The Reserve will operate on a limited basis and reservations are recommended.

Harrah's Joliet will implement Caesars Entertainment Corporation's ('Caesars Entertainment') new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. Harrah's Joliet is focused on the well-being of team members, guests, and the community, and will strive to create an enjoyable environment that emphasizes sanitization and physical distancing practices.

The enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. All team members will wear company-provided masks. Guests will also be required to wear face coverings. The casino will have complimentary masks available for guests at entry.

Further updates on Caesars Entertainment's response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information.

