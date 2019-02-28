Caesars Entertainment : Paris Las Vegas Debuts New $1.7 Million Eiffel Tower Light Show

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Las Vegas illuminated the Las Vegas Strip with the debut of a $1.7 million light show at the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday, Feb. 27, joined by world-renowned chef Guy Savoy, legendary French actress and singer Line Renaud and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson. With a total investment of more than $92 million this year, the resort will also offer elevated experiences for its guests including an additional 1,600 renovated guest rooms and the all-new Voie Spa & Salon as it celebrates its platinum anniversary.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8479652-paris-las-vegas-eiffel-tower-light-show/

Inspired by the Eiffel Tower's illuminations in France, the enhanced lighting at the Paris Las Vegas attraction will offer a free, recurring show featuring synchronized and choreographed twinkling and colored lights for visitors to enjoy nightly on The Strip. In partnership with Vision Sign Inc., Paris Las Vegas installed approximately 300 color washing light fixtures and more than 800 white strobe lights on the tower's exterior. Guests can enjoy the nightly light show every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour from sunset to midnight.

'As we celebrate the resort's 20th anniversary this year, Paris Las Vegas continues to bring the same spirit, sophistication and romance of the European City of Light to the heart of The Strip,' said Gary Selesner, regional president of Paris Las Vegas. 'In addition to the enhanced Eiffel Tower light show, the world-class resort welcomes visitors with all 2,900 redesigned guest rooms, the new Voie Spa & Salon and distinctive culinary and entertainment options.'

An icon of the city skyline since opening on Sept. 1, 1999, the 541-foot-tall Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is a half-scale replica of the famous Paris, France landmark and remains the tallest reproduction of the original. The high-altitude attraction consists of 5,000 tons of wielded steel. Open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck features 360-degree city views and knowledgeable Ambassadors who can help point out various Las Vegas landmarks.

Room Renovations

Following the first two renovation phases of 1,300 hotel rooms in 2016, Paris Las Vegas plans to complete the final phase of nearly 1,600 reimagined guest rooms and suites in May with an additional investment of more than $86.8 million. Designed by KNA Designs, all 2,900 renovated guest rooms and suites combine classic European elegance with modern flair.

With splashes of vibrant burgundy complementing the crisp brown-and-white color palette, the new Burgundy Rooms will feature a king or two queen beds, a 55-inch flat-screen TV, full-size desk and custom accent pieces. The luxurious bathroom will boast a marble counter, a bench seat, a spacious shower with a glass enclosure, along with a rain shower head with hand-held wand.

Some key highlights of the refreshed suites include a separate living area with a wet bar, a marble bathroom with a whirlpool tub, beautiful views of the Eiffel Tower and the option for a total of four queen beds through connecting rooms. To book, please visit parislasvegas.com.

Voie Spa & Salon

A luxe 25,000-square-foot facility, the all-new $3.75 millionVoie Spa & Salon was inspired by bountiful sensory journeys throughout regions of France. French for 'way,' Voie Spa & Salon invites guests to indulge in premium services that infuse natural notes of France's countryside into a decadent mind and body wellness experience that mixes therapies, senses and tastes.

Set in an elegant atmosphere, Voie Spa & Salon offers a wide range of treatments that include specialized bathing experiences to detoxify the body, signature sound therapy massages and hydra-cleansing treatments tailored to individual needs. In the salon, guests can enjoy specialty plant-infused hair rituals, as well as manicure and pedicure treatments. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit VoieSpa.com.

Paris Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 guest rooms and suites, including the newly renovated Burgundy Rooms. Additionally, the resort offers an 85,000 square-foot casino; the two-acre Soleil Pool; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; the all-new Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Eleven restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi, Steve Martorano's signature Italian-American dishes at Martorano's and internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paris-las-vegas-debuts-new-1-7-million-eiffel-tower-light-show-300804217.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment

Kristin Soo Hoo, Caesars Entertainment, ksoohoo@caesars.com, 702.239.4965