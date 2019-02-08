Caesars Entertainment : Recognized As World Leader For Supplier Engagement On Climate Change

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), the world's most diversified casino-entertainment company announced today that it has been identified as a global leader for its actions and strategies to manage carbon and climate change across its supply chain, and has been awarded a position on the Supplier Engagement leader board by CDP , formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform.

Over 5,000 companies were assessed by CDP on their supply chain engagement strategies. Caesars Entertainment is among the 3% of organizations to be awarded a position on the leader board, in recognition of its actions to reduce emissions and lower climate-related risks in the supply chain in the past reporting year.

"Caesars Entertainment recognizes our role in reducing our impact on the planet, which is why we continually set ambitious goals and actions that are aimed at significantly decreasing our carbon footprint throughout the full supply chain," said Mike Fath, Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer at Caesars Entertainment. "We're honored to receive this recognition from CDP and will continue to do more, together with our suppliers, to create a long-lasting, meaningful difference."

The Supplier Engagement leader board was released on Feb. 6 in Cascading commitments: Driving upstream action through supply chain engagement , CDP's Global Supply Chain Report 2019, written by CDP and Carbon Trust. The report reveals that with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in supply chains on average 5.5 times those of company's direct operations, there has been a step-change in corporate awareness and action on environmental impacts within the supply chain in the last decade.

"In the ten years that we have been working with purchasing organizations, we have seen a fundamental shift in expectations around business action on sustainability," commented Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Supply Chain at CDP. "Leading purchasers are using disclosure to push positive change down the supply chain, with data playing an increasingly important role in their decision-making. If suppliers continue to cascade good practices further down the supply chain, this has the potential to play a huge role in the rapid transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy."

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors, CDP leverages investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. The Supplier Engagement leader board is available on CDP's website .

