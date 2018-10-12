Caesars Entertainment : The Book at The LINQ Hotel & Casino Celebrates Official Grand Opening with NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reimagining the race and sports book and bar experience, The LINQ Hotel & Casino officially opened The Book with NFL legend and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Owens joined Caesars Entertainment CEO and President Mark Frissora, for a celebratory pass and spike of the football to commemorate the occasion.

The latest evolution of the sports book, The Book enhances the traditional sports book model and is designed for guests to take full control of their gaming odyssey. With innovative technology, mobile and self-serve opportunities, and plenty of sports and bar games to engage in, The Book is immersive and socially-driven.

"Caesars Entertainment has made significant investments in our gaming and entertainment offerings, meeting changing customers' demands, maximizing opportunities afforded by new sports betting legislation, and redefining the future of gaming," said Frissora. "The Book is an exciting example of just that."

The Book features 87 televisions, some as large as 98", and the Strip's highest resolution LED video wall. Among the many additional high-tech and high-touch features of The Book are:

FAN CAVES: The Strip's first rentable living rooms for you and your friends on game day, featuring 98" guest-controlled televisions, Xboxes, virtual reality headsets, your own unique audio zone, bottle and drink service and more. Twelve Fan Caves, with food and beverage packages, are available to purchase for the big game or a casual hang.

RELAY ROBOT: Don't want to miss a minute of the sports action? The newest member of The Book team can deliver bottled non-alcoholic beverages direct to your Fan Cave.

THE TABLET EXPERIENCE: No paper products here – enjoy some of the latest technological advancements brought to you by Samsung and Crestron, giving you access to menus, games, and more at the touch of your fingertips.

STICKY CHICKEN: This is not your neighborhood food truck. Sticky Chicken is chicken with an attitude. Enjoy monster-sized chicken sandwiches including the Gladiator, Early Bird, Fried Green Tomatoes and the Alligator Bait, made with Cajun remoulade, fried green tomato and Cajun slaw. With more than 10 different wing combinations from classic Buffalo to Mango Chipotle to Bourbon BBQ and more, this is some of the best chicken west of the Mississippi. You'll also find a variety of salads and French fries including Steak and Egg Fries and The Mess.

GAMIFIED DRINK COASTERS: Did you think that your paper products were only for holding your drink? Not here. Your drink coaster triggers augmented reality games like Field Goal Kicking Challenges and Hockey Shoot Outs.

MORE WAYS TO BET/MORE WAYS TO WIN: Bet live sports via our newly designed Betting Desk, the Caesars Sports App on your personal phone, or through self-serve betting kiosks within the space (Coming Soon, early 2019). Take a position on our leaderboards and gain bragging rights for the day's best parlay, long shot and more!

SELF-SERVE BEER WALL: The Book features a self-serve beer wall with 24 taps including lagers, favorites and IPA's, Selections include Ballast Point Mango Even Keel Sessions IPA and locally brewed Tenaya Creek Bonanza Brown Ale.

At 11,000 sq. ft. with 220 seats, The Book is located just steps from Las Vegas Blvd. in The LINQ Hotel & Casino with convenient access from The LINQ Promenade. Space is limited. Reservations are highly encouraged. To reserve space at the Book for your favorite game, call 702-370-7736.

As the social hub at the center of the Las Vegas Strip, The LINQ Hotel & Casino offers a total of 2,253 newly renovated rooms including 244 suites with two unique penthouses and 25 cabana rooms with direct access to the pool. Positioned between Flamingo Las Vegas and Harrah's Las Vegas, guests experience one distinctive destination with The LINQ Promenade and High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel. Designed with the modern traveler in mind, the resort launched the first fully integrated self check-in program on the Las Vegas Strip in 2015. Enjoy celebrated chef Guy Fieri's first Las Vegas restaurant, Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar, award-winning Hash House a Go Go and direct access to O'Sheas Casino, Off The Strip and Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar. Entertainment and nightlife experiences include 3535, a unique take on the lobby bar, as well as magician Mat Franco, "America's Got Talent" Season Nine winner. The brand-new race and sports book experience, The Book, offers unique fan caves and innovative technology. The LINQ Hotel & Casino also offers a reimagined pool deck featuring two pools, the new 15,000-square-foot Spa at The LINQ and fitness center, The Silver Sky Chapel for intimate weddings and 63,000 square feet of meeting space. The LINQ Hotel & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit TheLINQ.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find The LINQ on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

