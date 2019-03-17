Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Caesars Entertainment Corp    CZR

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP

(CZR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 07:07pm EDT
The marquee sign at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - U.S. casino operators Eldorado Resorts Inc and Caesars Entertainment Corp are in the early stages of exploring a merger, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal talks come after Caesars agreed this month to give billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has been pushing the company to sell itself, three board seats to his representatives and a say on the selection of its next chief executive officer.

Caesars is providing some limited confidential financial information to Eldorado, which is carrying out due diligence on the potential combination of the two companies, the sources said.

Eldorado has yet to make a binding offer for Caesars, and there is no certainty any bid will materialize or that a deal will be successfully negotiated, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Caesars and Eldorado have market capitalizations of $5.4 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively. They also had debt piles of $9.1 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, as of the end of December.

Caesars declined to comment, while Eldorado did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The combination of Caesars and Eldorado would create a more formidable competitor to larger casino industry players, such as Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts Ltd and MGM Resorts International.

"The universe of buyers (for Caesars) is limited, and Eldorado is best suited to extract full value from Caesars' assets in our view," Roch Capital Partners analysts wrote in a March 6 research note.

Caesars, whose casinos include the Harrah's and Horseshoe brands, emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2017, after failing to cope with some $25 billion in debt. It had 53 properties in 14 U.S. states and five countries outside the United States, including the UK, as of the end of December.

Eldorado owns and operates 26 properties in 12 U.S. states.

Last year, Caesars rejected a merger approach by Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of Golden Nugget casinos. That deal would essentially have been structured as an acquisition by Caesars given its larger size. Fertitta has not submitted any new offer for Caesars this year, according to the sources.

Caesars has also said it is exploring strategic alternatives that could lead to some kind of transaction.

Icahn has been steadily raising his stake in Caesars in anticipation of a deal. Last week, he disclosed his stake had reached 17.8 percent, up from 9.8 percent when he clinched his deal over board seats with the company on March 1.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP -0.98% 8.08 Delayed Quote.19.00%
ELDORADO RESORTS INC 0.24% 46.5 Delayed Quote.28.42%
WYNN RESORTS 0.13% 115.79 Delayed Quote.17.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP
07:07pEXCLUSIVE : Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
RE
03/11CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Billionaire Icahn increases stake in Caesars Entertainme..
AQ
03/01CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendmen..
AQ
03/01CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Icahn directors to take place of 3 on Caesars' board
AQ
03/01CARL ICAHN : Caesars bows to Icahn demands on board, sale still eyed
RE
03/01CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Agreement with Carl C. Icahn
PR
02/28CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Paris Las Vegas Debuts New $1.7 Million Eiffel Tower Lig..
PU
02/28CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas debuts new light show
AQ
02/25CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Enters Into Multi-State Agreement With DraftKings
PR
02/22CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Canyon Partners Issues Statement Regarding Caesars Enter..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 694 M
EBIT 2019 1 105 M
Net income 2019 -216 M
Debt 2019 13 046 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 5 415 M
Chart CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Caesars Entertainment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,2 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark P. Frissora President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Hunt Chairman
Eric Alan Hession Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leslie Ottolenghi Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher Judson Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP19.00%5 415
SANDS CHINA LTD.11.01%39 429
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.12%29 182
WYNN MACAU LTD4.88%11 958
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)28.66%11 172
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED6.18%10 496
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.