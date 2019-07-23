Log in
Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR)

07/23/2019

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ("Eldorado"). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Caesars will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado's common stock for each share of Caesars stock they own.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether Caesars' Board 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.  Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of Caesars shareholders. 

If you own common stock of Caesars and purchased before June 24, 2019, please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost or obligation to you. 

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-announces-investigation-of-caesars-entertainment-corp-nasdaq-czr-300889636.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
