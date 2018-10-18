Log in
CAESARSTONE LTD (CSTE)
10/17 10:00:00 pm
17.58 USD   -0.90%
Caesarstone : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Results

10/18/2018

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality engineered quartz surfaces, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.caesarstone.com. To access the call, dial toll-free 1-800-263-0877 or +1-646-828-8143 (international). The toll-free Israeli number is 1 80 921 2883. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Caesarstone Third Quarter Earnings Call.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 3980796. The replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 and will last through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone designs, develops and manufactures high quality engineered quartz surfaces, which are used in both residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The wide variety of colors, styles, designs and textures of Caesarstone® products, along with Caesarstone's inherent characteristics such as hardness, non-porous, scratch and stain resistance and durability, provide consumers with excellent surfaces for their internal spaces which are highly competitive to granite, manufactured solid surfaces and laminate, as well as to other engineered quartz surfaces. Caesarstone's four collections of products — Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Concetto — are available in over 50 countries around the world. For more information about the Company, please visit our website www.caesarstone.com. (CSTE-E)

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including its projected results of operations and the expected timing of expanding its manufacturing facilities. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to: the strength of the home renovation and construction sectors; economic conditions within any of our key existing markets; actions by our competitors; changes in raw material prices, particularly polymer resins and pigments; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the success of our expansion efforts in the United States; the outcome of silicosis claims and other claims; unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues; delays in manufacturing and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 593 M
EBIT 2018 42,5 M
Net income 2018 31,3 M
Finance 2018 132 M
Yield 2018 3,36%
P/E ratio 2018 21,98
P/E ratio 2019 18,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 580 M
Chart CAESARSTONE LTD
Duration : Period :
Caesarstone Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAESARSTONE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuval Dagim Chief Executive Officer
Ariel Halperin Chairman
Shmuel Moran Vice President-Operations
Ophir Yakovian Chief Financial Officer
Erez Margalit Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAESARSTONE LTD-23.32%580
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC-35.79%4 588
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION-48.78%1 168
NOBIA AB-12.75%1 142
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO LTD-51.20%581
XIAMEN GOLDENHOME CO LTD-64.22%459
