Caesarstone : to Address Attendees at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of
high-quality engineered quartz surfaces, today announced that Ophir
Yakovian, CFO, will address attendees at the following event:
Event:
Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
June 10, 2019 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time
Location:
InterContinental Boston
510 Atlantic Avenue
Boston, MA 02210
A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may
be accessed through the Investors section of Caesarstone’s website at www.caesarstone.com.
A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a
customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing
high-end engineered quartz surfaces used in residential and commercial
buildings. Caesarstone® products offer superior aesthetic appeal and
perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles,
textures and finishes used in countertops, vanities, wall cladding,
floors, and other interior surfaces. Marked by their inherent longevity
characteristics such as non-porousness, scratch and stain resistance,
and durability, the company’s product umbrella offers a highly desirable
alternative to other surfaces. Strong commitment to service has fostered
growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the four distinct
Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural,
Metropolitan and Concetto. For more information please visit our
website: www.caesarstone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information provided in this press release may contain statements
relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections
about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements relate to the Company's plans, objectives and
expectations for future operations, including expectations of the
results of its business optimization initiative and its projected
results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based upon
management's current estimates and projections of future results or
trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a
result of certain risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but
are not limited to: the ability of the company to realign aspects of its
business based on the business optimization initiative, the strength of
the home renovation and construction sectors; intense competitive
pressures; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims;
regulatory requirements relating to hazards associated with exposure to
silica dust; manufacturing of existing products and managing required
changes in production; economic conditions within any of our key
existing markets; changes in raw material prices; fluctuations in
currency exchange rates; the success of our expansion efforts in the
United States; unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues;
delays in manufacturing if our suppliers are unable to supply raw
materials; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors"
in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking
statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company
undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
