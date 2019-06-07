Log in
Caesarstone : to Address Attendees at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/07/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered quartz surfaces, today announced that Ophir Yakovian, CFO, will address attendees at the following event:

Event:   Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

June 10, 2019 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time

 
Location: InterContinental Boston
510 Atlantic Avenue
Boston, MA 02210

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of Caesarstone’s website at www.caesarstone.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered quartz surfaces used in residential and commercial buildings. Caesarstone® products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures and finishes used in countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors, and other interior surfaces. Marked by their inherent longevity characteristics such as non-porousness, scratch and stain resistance, and durability, the company’s product umbrella offers a highly desirable alternative to other surfaces. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the four distinct Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Concetto. For more information please visit our website: www.caesarstone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including expectations of the results of its business optimization initiative and its projected results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the company to realign aspects of its business based on the business optimization initiative, the strength of the home renovation and construction sectors; intense competitive pressures; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims; regulatory requirements relating to hazards associated with exposure to silica dust; manufacturing of existing products and managing required changes in production; economic conditions within any of our key existing markets; changes in raw material prices; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the success of our expansion efforts in the United States; unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues; delays in manufacturing if our suppliers are unable to supply raw materials; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
